Selling Sunset season 8 doesn’t premiere until Friday, September 6, but the fireworks have already begun off-screen.

Estate agent Chelsea Lazkani took to X on Wednesday, September 4, to accuse costar Bre Tiesi of trying to “take me down” after Netflix released a preview clip from the new season in which Bre and Chelsea have a frank conversation about Chelsea’s estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani.

In the clip, Bre, 33, tells Chelsea, 31, that a friend of hers, Amanda, took her out for lunch and shared that another pal had seen Jeff “making out in the lobby” of a hotel with another woman.

After the clip caused a storm on social media, Chelsea wrote via X, “Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me. Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down’. I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could.”

Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me. Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to ‘take me down’. I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could. — Chelsea Lazkani (@ChelseaLazkani) September 4, 2024

Bre has yet to respond to Chelsea’s claims publicly. Us Weekly has reached out to Bre for comment.

Chelsea and Bre have had a tumultuous relationship since Bre joined Selling Sunset during season 6. (Chelsea joined in season 5.)

In the new clip, Bre acknowledges their past but says, “I just wanted to come to you woman to woman. … I know you don’t necessarily care for me, but I wouldn’t wish this on you, or anyone ever.”

Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff in March after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple share two children, Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3.

In the filing, Chelsea requested joint physical and legal custody of their kids. She also asked for spousal support but didn’t request the court to terminate Jeff’s ability to ask for alimony. There was no mention of a prenup in the divorce documents.

Chelsea met Jeff on Tinder in 2015 after she initially moved to Los Angeles. The couple married after two years of dating.

As well as her drama with Bre, Chelsea, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan are also embroiled in a social media war of words with costar Nicole Young after watching the new episodes of Selling Sunset.

On Saturday, August 31, Chrishell, 43, took to her Instagram Stories to claim that Nicole was lying in a yet-to-be-aired episode of Selling Sunset.

“Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging,” Chrishell alleged, vowing never to work with Nicole again. “It is NOT TRUE. [and] @done_and_done_productions you are disgusting for blindsiding [my friend] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

Chelsea then entered the chat, claiming that Nicole was a “diabolical piece of [trash]” for starting a rumor about Emma, 32.

“Spreading lies for views is so damaging,” Chelsea said, without mentioning the nature of the allegations.

Nicole responded via her own Instagram Stories on Saturday, writing, “Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions. Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife’s best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor.”

Selling Sunset season 8 premieres Friday, September 6, on Netflix.