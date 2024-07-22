Chrishell Stause‘s birthday served as the perfect occasion for her to celebrate her relationship with G Flip.

Stause, 43, took to Instagram on Monday, July 22, to share photos from the couple’s vow renewal in Australia, writing, “Bday/Aussie Wedding/vow renewal with the whole Aussie fam.”

In a separate post, Stause reflected on the outpouring of love she received on her special day.

“Thank you for all the bday wishes!! Soooo sweet! 🥹 I’m sorry if I haven’t responded. Last night was the 21st in Australia and we had a TIME,” Stause wrote alongside photos of herself in a white satin dress and a snap that showed her riding a mechanical bull. “Will post a million better pics but this is all I have to show for the best night of my life so far 😆😅.”

G Flip, 30, for their part, gushed about their love for Stause in a sweet post, writing, “Happy birthday to my favourite person in the universe 🫶🏼 I adore you with all my heart. You make everyday better & I love doing life with you darling x @chrishell.stause.”

The pair dated for over a year before announcing their surprise nuptials in May 2023. Stause was previously married to Justin Hartley, but their divorce was finalized in 2021 after they originally called it quits two years prior.

Stause publicly moved on with her boss Jason Oppenheim that same year. Their romance ultimately fizzled out after a few months, and Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip during the season 5 Selling Sunset reunion in May 2022.

The reality star’s unexpected bond with G Flip inspired Stause to shed some light on her evolving sexuality.

“For those [who] are open to learning (you’re awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding.”

Stause also discussed how her past relationships inspired her to take a leap of faith, adding, “Like I said on the show, you don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life. As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [with] the same things it didn’t. And that’s okay. That doesn’t diminish how much love we have for each other — Jason and I — and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy.”

One month later, Stause explained what made her relationship with G Flip different.

“It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don’t want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes,” she told Vogue at the time. “Without a doubt, we’ll always be in each other’s lives, so that feels good. I wouldn’t have known that I’m open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes.”