



In the 15 years since Friends went off the air, Courteney Cox hasn’t changed a bit — at least when it comes to her amazing body and comedic chops.

On Sunday, July 21, the 55-year-old actress posted a backwards video on Instagram that starts with her jumping out of a pool and landing on the deck dry and looking great in a black string bikini. Her caftan then pops up over her shoulders and one person off screen hands her a red drink in a glass jar with a straw and another hands her a pair of sunglasses that she places on her face.

“Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it….only took me ten years,” she captioned the video — which was set, of course, to the tune of Elliott’s 2002 hit “Work It.”

Her fans — even famous ones — immediately lauded her toned and tight arms, legs and abs and sense of humor. “This is great. ❤️,” her former Cougar Town costar Busy Philipps wrote. Ashley Tisdale commented, “Your body is goals!” Allison Janney added, “I don’t understand how cool you are😂.”

Also chiming in with praise? Kaley Cuoco, Isla Fisher, Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge, her pal Jen Meyer, volleyball Olympian Gabby Reece, Christa Miller and Sarah Paulson, who wrote, “Watched 18 times.”

Cox has always been in great shape. In 2017, she described her current routine to New Beauty magazine. “I’ve been doing Pilates for years, and in the last year, I’ve started doing electrical stimulation workouts with my trainer, Foued Douma. It builds and strengthens my muscles. I also try to stretch and run once a week and play tennis on Sundays, which I love,” she said.

She did admit, however, that she wished she’d started taking care of all of her skin as carefully as she did her face years ago. “I just realized that I should have started on my body earlier than I did,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh, my body’s fine.’ Well, it’s not. It does catch up. I recently started dry brushing, and I’ve got a body roller for my problem areas. But it’s good to start on your body when you’re 25 or 30, not 53. That’s the moral of the story.”

