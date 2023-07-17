Dolores Catania has dropped 20 pounds while taking the weight loss drug Mounjaro — and she isn’t done yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, revealed that her goal weight is “to be in the low 130s,” telling The U.S. Sun on Sunday, July 16, “I’m being realistic. Right now, I’m 137. I was 157 when I started.”

Catania originally started to shed pounds after being on Ozempic for two years. She has since switched to Mounjaro — and hopes to lose more weight.

“I took Ozempic, stopped and then began Mounjaro. I was medically prescribed for both because I am insulin resistant, pre-diabetic and have a thyroid issue,” Catania said, adding that she was previously “gaining weight every month” before trying the medications. “It doesn’t happen overnight. It doesn’t come off easy.”

The Bravo star claimed she has also prioritized exercise, healthy meals and less drinking.

“I stopped taking [Ozempic] because it was expensive and everything. But being healthy and living a healthy lifestyle is cheap — it’s free!” she shared. “I work out regularly. There is no easy fix for weight loss and I have to watch what I eat.”

Catania told Andy Cohen earlier this year that she took semaglutide to avoid coming to the RHONJ reunion “looking any bigger than anyone else.”

The reality star went on to say that she has only experienced one major side effect, adding, “[I’m] just not hungry.”

Meanwhile, Catania’s costar Jackie Goldschneider publicly called out people who took Ozempic not for its intended purpose. (The medication is used to help diabetes patients with weight management.)

“I can talk about Ozempic all day. It gets me so fired up,” Goldschneider, 46, said during a February episode of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “I’m horrified by it. I’m not so much horrified by people wanting to lose weight — that has always been a universal thing — but I’m very, very scared of what will happen if and when people have to go off this drug.”

She continued: “It’s just going to be a massive number of people who gain a huge amount of weight and suddenly don’t know what to do with themselves. I’m just afraid of that day. There’s going to be a lot of people with eating disorders. You start dropping massive amounts of weight. That’s so addicting. That’s how I spiraled into anorexia. You get addicted to this new body and to the attention that comes with it.”

Goldschneider, who has been candid about her struggle with anorexia, said her recovery has been affected by the Ozempic craze.

“From a selfish standpoint, I wanted to come back into a world where everyone around me was eating and loving food and enjoying life,” the attorney noted. “I wanted to come back to that and I didn’t because a lot of people in the Housewives world are on Ozempic. A lot of my friends are in the Housewives world, so it was tough for me to come back and suddenly no one’s eating when we go out to dinner.”