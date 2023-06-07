Sharing her thoughts. Jackie Goldschneider offered her opinion on costar Dolores Catania‘s confession that she’s been using the weight loss drug Mounjaro.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing to want to lose weight,” the attorney, 46, said during part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion on Tuesday, June 6. “I mean, I know more than anyone how addictive it is to want to lose weight. I think the problem is gonna be one day people have to go off of it. And then the studies show that you gain all the way back pretty quickly.”

Jackie, who’s previously been open about her struggle with anorexia, said she’s concerned about what people might do to lose weight if and when their medications stop working. “You’re going to have all these people who are addicted to being thin, who suddenly are saying, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do? How do I get back to being thin?’” she told host Andy Cohen. “And that’s where dangerous habits are going to come in and that is what scares me.”

The reality star’s comments came in response to a question the Bravo exec, 55, asked her about Dolores’ recent admission that she started taking Mounjaro to slim down ahead of the reunion taping. In April, the former corrections officer, 52, said that she began using the medication earlier this year.

“I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” Dolores said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When the Superficial author asked whether she’s experienced any side effects from the medication, Dolores replied, “[I’m] just not hungry.”

Mounjaro is the brand name of a medication used to treat diabetes. Along with Ozempic and Wegovy, it has recently become popular for its off-label usage as a weight loss drug.

Shortly after Dolores confessed to using Mounjaro, Andy reacted to backlash from a viewer who accused him of praising various Housewives for their weight loss. “I’m trying to deliver the goods for my audience watching,” he explained during an April episode of his SiriusXM radio show, adding that it can be a “slippery slope” to discuss the topic casually. “I mean, if Dolores shows up looking 15 pounds lighter, I gotta find out how it happened.”

The producer added that he didn’t congratulate Dolores on WWHL but did broach the topic of her body during their interview. “I said to [Dolores], ‘You look great,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I lost weight.’ I go ‘Ozempy?’ She said, ‘Yep, you better believe it!’” the Most Talkative author recalled. “I was happy that she told the truth about it, by the way, because there are so many people who aren’t.”

Jackie, for her part, is working on a memoir about her anorexia battle titled The Weight of Beautiful, which is due out in September. On Tuesday, she said that taking time to write the book was one reason she was happy to be a part-time “friend” of the Housewives during season 13.

“I was only a few months into recovery [from my eating disorder] when we were talking about casting,” she explained. “I was not in a very good place. I gained a lot of weight in a very short period of time. And I just didn’t feel good and I didn’t want to move backwards. So, it was the best thing for me. And I also had a chance to write my book, which was really important to me and important for my recovery.”

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. ET.