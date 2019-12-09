



Gigi Hadid has arguably one of the most bangin’ bods in the world. While she’s always been vocal about her love of boxing, she told Condé Nast Traveller the one workout she really hates.

When asked how she stays fit while she travels, she replied, “I just can’t go to the gym and run – I’d rather die.”

She continues to explain that she prefers workouts with a bit more of an atmosphere. “I grew up outdoors, so my favorite thing to do is to make the most of the scenery,” she told the publication. “I cycle everywhere and swim in the sea at any spare moment.”

The 24-year-old has always been pretty vocal about her distaste for running. Back in February 2017, she made a video with Reebok where she declared she was “running-free.”

“Don’t put me on a treadmill please!”

Instead, she prefers staying active and fit by tossing one some gloves. “Boxing‘s been great for me,” she told Vogue in January this year. “It’s like my new sport and it’s something that I can get better at.”

She explained that the reason she loves it is because she can get more into the technicality of it, which helps her get lost in the workout. “When you’re boxing, you get so into it mentally that you kind of forget what’s going on. You forget that you’re working out, so by the end of the hour, I’m like, ‘Wait, we’re done?'”

But it’s not just exercising that helps her maintain her killer physique. In July, she told Us that she always tries really hard to eat as healthy as possible. “I do have my occasional artichoke pizza, like tonight,” she said. “I think the most important thing is just to have a balance and to have portion control. It’s not always about eating the most healthy thing, but just not eating too much of the bad thing.”