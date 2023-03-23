Baring it all! Halle Berry showed off her toned physique as she stripped down naked in new shower photos.

“hump day self love 🤍,” the Catwoman actress, 56, captioned a series of pictures she took in her bathroom and shared via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22.

Berry wrapped her arms around her chest and smiled at the camera in her steam-filled bathroom for the first close-up shot. The second pic shows the former model from a further angle, while she still has her arms covering her front and her smartphone camera blocking her face.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In both pictures, Berry proudly displays her naturally curly hair and makeup-free face. The only accessory she donned were a couple of gold rings.

Her followers flocked to the comments to gush about how the Oscar winner looked. “Don’t do that to us Ms. Berry,” one user wrote. While another joked that the actress should “move her arms.”

The Moonfall star recently made an appearance at the 95th annual Academy Awards alongside her boyfriend Van Hunt — whom she began dating in August 2020.

While getting ready for Hollywood’s biggest night, Berry gave a behind-the-scenes look at the process in a video shared on her respective social media. In the clip, she was seemingly topless as the camera angled to only show off her face and the upper part of her torso. Michael Bublé’s song “Feeling Good” played in the background.

“guess who’s going to the ball tomorrow,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Berry went on to present the award for Best Actress that evening, which Michelle Yeoh took home for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Both actresses are the only two women of color to receive the award in 95 years. The Monster Ball actress won the coveted award in 2002 and gave a moving speech when she accepted the prize.

“This moment is so much bigger than me,” she told the audience at the time. “This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It’s for the women that stand beside me: Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened.”

Berry opened up about her historical win 15 years later when the Oscars received backlash for their lack of diversity over the years.

“I sat there and I really thought, ‘Wow, that moment really meant nothing,’” the Die Another Day star told Teen Vogue in June 2017. “It meant nothing. I thought it meant something, but I think it meant nothing.”