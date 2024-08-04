Heidi Klum is basking in anniversary bliss.

The 51-year-old supermodel celebrated her love with husband Tom Kaulitz, 34, on Saturday, August 3, and she wasn’t shy about sharing the joy with her followers on Instagram. The couple marked the special day with a series of sun-soaked posts that radiated love and happiness.

In one of the posts, Heidi and Tom are seen lounging on the sand. Heidi, sporting white-brimmed sunglasses and appearing topless, smiles warmly while resting on a napping Tom. “Celebrating our love today and every day. Happy anniversary,” she captioned the sweet moment.

Another post showed the Project Runway alum snuggled up against Tom’s back, both grinning from ear to ear. Heidi expressed her affection with a heartfelt caption: “I could not ask for a better one ❤️ Ich Liebe Dich, Tom.” A third snap captured the pair sharing a kiss while holding a pink heart-shaped

Klum also shared the photo of the duo smooching to her Instagram Story with a sticker that read “Happy Anniversary” and the number 5 to mark the special occasion.

Klum and Kaulitz were first linked in March 2018. They confirmed their relationship just two months later and were engaged by December of the same year. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in February 2019.

Prior to Kaulitz, Klum was married to British singer Seal, with whom she shares four children: Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14. Klum’s eldest daughter, Leni, was born from her relationship with Flavio Briatore, while she shares her three younger kids with Seal. The former couple married in 2005 and went their separate ways in 2012, finalizing their divorce in 2014.

While Heidi and Tom haven’t had children together, the TV host has praised Tom’s role as a stepfather. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in 2022, Heidi shared, “He’s amazing. I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an instant family with four kids, especially teenagers. They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.”

That same year Seal opened up about the challenges of coparenting with his ex.

“It requires teamwork. If both parents are a team, it’s not a challenge at all,” he exclusively told Us. However, Seal admitted that he and Heidi never quite achieved that teamwork dynamic.

“No. … I never had that teamwork [with Klum]. We never had teamwork,” he said.