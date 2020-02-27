Washboard abs? Check! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought down the house with their Super Bowl LIV halftime performance on February 2, but the pop divas’ choreography highlighted not only their talent but their chiseled bodies as well.

Lopez, 55, and Alex Rodriguez’s personal trainer, Dodd Romero, recently told Us Weekly that Lopez focuses primarily on “her legs, arms, abs and then the butt” when doing her workouts.

The Hustlers star’s favorite physical training session involves ab exercises “that shrink her core and tighten her body.”

Her least favorite exercise, meanwhile, is any indoor cardio because it’s “monotonous” to her. “I know she loves to go outside and do activities outside like biking,” Dodd told Us.

The fitness expert added that Lopez’s typical workouts vary day-to-day but her leg exercise go-tos include supported lunges, sumo-style squats, leg presses and leg curls.

As for Shakira, 43, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer worked closely with Anna Kaiser, the founder of AKT, a full-body work out that combines dance intervals with strength and toning exercises.

When it comes to a dietary regimen, Lopez likes to eat clean with no alcohol and only “natural” foods such as chicken breast, sweet potatoes, quinoa, a handful of nuts and a minimum of seven glasses of water per day.

Dodd said that Lopez doesn’t completely restrict herself with her diet and allows herself one cheat day a week for a “reward meal.” One of her favorite off-limits snacks? Cookies.

Lopez’s other physical trainer Tracy Anderson told Us in January that instructing the Second Act star was “a dream” come true.

“Working out with her, it’s kind of remarkable because she is so hardworking and she has such a good attitude,” Anderson, 44, said at the time. “She’s got great energy. She’s positive and giving. She’s just an awesome woman.”

The pro believes Lopez is in “the best shape of her life” and it’s all due to the star’s commitment and hard work.

“She does what she wants when she wants,” Anderon added. “I think the secret to her success is that she knows her body and she knows what it needs when it needs it. And I’m happy to be part of that mix, but she does all kinds of things and she’s great at all of it.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo and Kayley Stumpe