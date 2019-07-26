On point! Hilaria Baldwin showed off her enviable physique while working out in nothing but a thong and sports bra.

The fitness expert, 35, posted an Instagram video on Friday, July 26. In the clip, she stretched her legs, squatted and stood on her tiptoes as she balanced herself on a sink. “Entire leg workout…fronts, backs, calves and butt!” she wrote. “Also, if you activate your core, it’s great for abs too. 3 sets of 5 of each.”

Baldwin cut off trolls before they could comment on her attire. “Yes, I’m in my bathroom, yes, I’m wearing a sports bra and underwear,” she continued. “No, you shouldn’t get offended…unless you never go to the beach. My wardrobe choice allows you to see how I’m activating the muscles. Going through the motions of an exercise is good…but doing them with intention and activation will make them so much more effective!”

The “Mom Brain” podcast host encouraged her fans to follow in her footsteps. “Another fun trick that I practice is doing these types of workouts right after a run (which is what I just did here). The cardio gets your [sic] warmed up and this tones on top of all the hard work you already did,” she explained. “For those of you who can’t or hate running, there are SO MANY ways to get your heart rate up. Find one that works for you. Start slow, be consistent, and little by little your lungs and your body will start to love it.”

Baldwin detailed the motivation behind her healthy lifestyle in December 2018. “I am a believer in being able to enjoy and try everything, but also staying active every single day,” she told Us Weekly at the time.

Therefore, keeping up with her routine makes more sense for her. “I never like to get to a place where I have to work harder later,” she said. “So if I don’t move my body and I eat in a way that, later on, makes me work harder, I’m too tired for that. So I try to stay fit because I’m too lazy to have it be any other way.”

