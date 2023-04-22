Hot mama! Jenelle Evans showed off her bikini body just one day after revealing she had undergone a procedure on her esophagus.

“One of the coolest beaches I’ve ever been to! 😍🌊🌴 #TakeMeBack,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 21, alongside a series of throwback photos from her time in the sand. In the sultry snaps, a sun-kissed Evans posed in the water while rocking a pink and blue tie-dye two-piece and sunnies.

The trip down memory lane came one day after the 16 & Pregnant alum shared that she was healing from a procedure on her esophagus, which is a “muscular tube that carries food and liquid from your throat to your stomach,” per the Cleveland Clinic.

“I am this close to falling off the deep end,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 18, following her doctor’s appointment. “I know I’m smiling right now but the light inside of me is dying.”

Evans — who is married to David Eason — added that she had “no support” and would appreciate any prayers sent her way. She didn’t expand on why her husband, 34, wasn’t in attendance during the treatment.

The pair, who began dating in 2015, have faced their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship. In January 2017, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley, and tied the knot later that year. (The Read Between the Lines author is also mom to son Jace, whom she welcomed with ex Andrew Lewis in 2009, and son Kaiser, born in 2003, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason, 34, shares daughter Maryssa, 15, with ex Whitney Johnson, and son Kaden, 9, with ex Olivia Leedham.)

In 2019, the couple lost temporary custody of their children after Eason shot and killed the family dog after the pup bit Ensley. Evans also didn’t have primary custody of Jace until this past March, when Us Weekly broke the news that the North Carolina native was granted full custody of the 13-year-old after a long legal battle with her mom, Barbara Evans. (Jenelle initially gave custody of her eldest son to Barbara, 65, shortly after his birth.)

Jenelle has often been candid about why her body has fluctuated over the years, crediting both her struggles and triumphs. In 2021, she opened up about “gaining weight” — and subsequently shedding pounds — after she had been cheated on in 2015 and feeling like “I needed to do something with my body or I wouldn’t be loved.”

“I looked good, but was I happy? No. Was I trying to impress people? Yeah,” she said in a TikTok video at the time, adding that she decided “happier is better.”

Later that year, she revealed that she was focusing on health — mental and physical — instead of only body image.

“Eating healthier lately! Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread,” she wrote via Instagram. “I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out! Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion 💯💪🏼❤️.”