Focusing on her recovery. Jenelle Evans recently underwent a medical procedure for her esophagus.

“I am this close to falling off the deep end,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, said via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 18, following her doctor’s appointment. “I know I’m smiling right now but the light inside of me is dying.”

Earlier that same day, Evans revealed she was “going alone” to the doctor to get a “procedure done” on her esophagus which is a “muscular tube that carries food and liquid from your throat to your stomach” per the Cleveland Clinic.

The MTV personality — who is married to David Eason — also told her followers that she had “no support” and would appreciate any prayers sent her way. Evans did not elaborate on why her husband, 34, was not present for the appointment.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Following the treatment, the 16 & Pregnant alum posted a selfie holding a medical device with a tube connected to her nose. “First part is over, now have to wait 24 hours 😫,” she captioned the pic.

On Wednesday, April 19, Evans shared her excitement as she got ready to head to her follow-up appointment to get the tube removed. “Going to get this thing out, 👏🏼😫😔” she wrote via her Instagram Story while pointing out she was staying in a hotel in a subsequent post and she marveled at the room’s flooring.

The former reality star and Eason have had their fair share of ups and downs since they began dating in 2015. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley, in January 2017 and tied the knot that following September.

Evans, for her part, is the mother of son Jace, whom she welcomed with ex Andrew Lewis in 2009 and son Kaiser, born in 2013, with ex Nathan Griffith. While Eason is also the ​father of daughter Maryssa, born in 2007, with ex Whitney Johnson, and son Kaden, born in 2013, with ex Olivia Leedham.

The couple temporarily lost custody of their kids in 2019 after Eason shot and killed the family dog after the pup bit Ensley. Evans also did not have primary custody of Jace until this past March. (Shortly after Jace’s birth, Jenelle — who was 17 at the time — gave custody of her eldest son to her mother, Barbara Evans, amid her partying lifestyle.) Us Weekly broke the news that the North Carolina native was granted custody of Jace after a 13-year battle with her mom.

Nearly one week before her procedure, Jenelle shared an update on her family with a rare photo of the blended brood together for Easter.

“Easter vibes, and sunny skies! #HappyEaster 🌤️💗🐇,” she captioned the group photo.