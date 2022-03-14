Getting to the bottom of things. Jenelle Evans finally has a diagnosis after years of unexplained health problems — but she is still looking for more answers.

“I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot,” the Teen Mom 2 alum told E! News on Friday, March 11. “I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me.”

Fibromyalgia is “a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Stars like Lady Gaga, Kyle Richards and Morgan Freeman all suffer from the debilitating health issue as well.

As for her symptoms, Evans detailed years of “extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches — like I had the flu, but was not sick. My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

However, the mom of three — who also explained that she has suffered from back and neck problems, as well as sinus issues — noted in a TikTok on Sunday, March 13, that she “didn’t stop” at “the fibromyalgia diagnosis … because I felt like I couldn’t breathe.”

The North Carolina native revealed that she also had a checkup with her lung doctor and explained that the FeNO test she took — which “can help determine how much inflammation (irritation or swelling) you have in your airways,” per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute — was “abnormally low.” Therefore, she detailed, “I have been prescribed an inhaler [and] nitroglycerin for my esophagus spasms.”

Evans listed several possible causes for the test results in the comments section of her TikTok upload: “COPD, anemic, cystic fibrosis, etc. lots of issues,” she wrote, as well as asthma.

In addition to her health issues, Evans has had a tumultuous few years after being fired from Teen Mom 2 in April 2019, after husband David Eason — whom she has been married to since 2017 — shot and killed their dog, Nugget, in February 2018.

In May 2019, Evans, along with Eason, temporarily lost custody of their daughter Ensley, 5, and Evans lost custody of Kaiser, 7, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, due to Eason’s violent actions — though her custody was reinstated in July 2019. (Evans is also mom of Jace, 12, whose father is Andrew Lewis, but Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, has had custody of Jace for most of his life.)

“Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent,” the YouTuber told Us Weekly at the time.

Still, Evans’ relationship with Eason quickly soured, and she publicly accused him of abuse. In October 2019, the former reality star revealed that she was divorcing the father of three. She also announced that she had moved herself, Ensley and Kaiser away from Eason — but reconciled with him a few months later.

“A lot of our disagreements were just bickering and arguing. To me, I felt like we can work through that, especially if we went to marriage counseling and we went to parenting counseling before we’d been to marriage counseling,” she exclusively told Us in March 2020. “I’m just glad we got over it. Things are a lot better. I think before I wasn’t sure, but now I’m really secure with my marriage. And I really do think this is forever, especially because lately we’ve been really getting along, like, for longer periods of time than before.”

Today Evans frequently shares TikTok videos with Eason and her children, though she often receives backlash for her controversial clips, including a recent video in which Eason put on a scary voice and pretended to lure Ensley and Kaiser into the woods.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.