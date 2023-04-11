Hopping to it! Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans shared a rare glimpse of her and husband David Eason’s family after regaining custody of 13-year-old son Jace last month.

“Easter vibes, and sunny skies! #HappyEaster 🌤️💗🐇,” the former reality star, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 10, alongside a series of images of herself with Eason, 34, her three children — Jace, Kaiser, 8, and Ensley, 6 — and her stepdaughter, Maryssa Eason, 15.

The family looked sharp in their Easter attire, with Jace — whom the MTV star and ex Andrew Lewis welcomed in 2009 — matching his stepdad in a plaid button-up. Kaiser, meanwhile — whom Evans shares with ex Nathan Griffith — donned a light-blue polo shirt and khakis. Ensley, for her part, rocked a patterned dress and white sneakers. Maryssa, who is the daughter of David and ex-wife Whitney Johnson, wore a pastel top and jeans.

The carosel of photos featured the blended blooded enjoying various festive activities, from an Easter egg hunt to playing in the park and shooting pool.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The happy holiday comes less than a month after Us Weekly broke the news that Evans recieved full custody of Jace. Her mother, Barbara Evans, had been the legal guardian of the teen since he was an infant. (Jenelle was 18 years old when she and Lewis welcomed Jace on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant.)

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle exclusively told Us in a statement at the time. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father.”

While the North Carolina native and her mom have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, Jenelle told Us that Barbara approved of Jace’s new living arrangement, which has him living with her and David full-time.

“She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’ She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we’re able to handle it,” she explained of the decision. “We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter. We have officially signed the papers on Thursday, March 16th at the courthouse, it’s a done deal!”

Following the news of her legal win, Jenelle uploaded an emotional video via Instagram and couldn’t hold back her excitement about the news.

“#MyHappyEnding, ITS OFFICIAL!” she captioned the sweet clip. “Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant describe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom. ❤️😭.”

Less than two weeks later, Jenelle gave an update on her relationship with the 13-year-old, telling E! News the duo were “closer than ever and doing much better.”

She continued, “I feel like being with his family makes him much happier. Our family wasn’t complete without him.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum added that while her and Barbara’s dynamic has also improved, they aren’t fully healed yet. “My relationship with my mother has got a little better, but truthfully she is still a little controlling,” she told the outlet on March 30. “I think it’s going to take time for her to get used to this change.”