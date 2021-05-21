John Krasinski Gained Weight in Quarantine and Emily Blunt Had to Cut Him Off

Everything in moderation! John Krasinski spent his quarantine enjoying different snacks, but it was one unusual addition that his wife, Emily Blunt, wasn’t thrilled about.

“I got addicted to weird things,” Krasinski, 41, revealed during an appearance on The Late Show on Thursday, May 20. “I was addicted to popcorn. My kids had microwave movie popcorn for something, and they loved it, and then just slowly the time started getting earlier and earlier. And at, like, 9 a.m. at breakfast, I was like, ‘Does anybody want popcorn?'”

While the snack was a good bonding moment for The Office alum and his children, there was one person who wasn’t a fan.

“And Emily was like, ‘You gotta cool it on the popcorn! You got to stop microwaving popcorn at 9 a.m,'” Krasinski admitted.

The actor added that his new favorite meal even effected filming for his hit show, Jack Ryan.

“There was a moment there where we were still going to shoot, and I said, ‘I am totally ready to shoot. We just need to change the name of the show to Fat Ryan. And then, let’s do it,'” he joked.

The duo began dating in 2008 and were engaged by August 2009.

The Boston native previously said that he experienced love at first sight when meeting Blunt, 38.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in L.A.,” he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011. “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.’ It’s one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know.”

The pair married in 2010 and share daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

While getting ready for his film 13 Hours in 2016, Krasinski shared how getting in shape for the role improved his sex life.

“Totally selfishly, [sex] is so much better for me being jacked because you feel so much more confident and you see yourself as this much more sexual person, which is really fun,” he told Elle magazine in its September 2016 issue.

While working out more helped spice up the couple’s marriage, Krasinski admitted that his wife didn’t care about how he looked.

“The truth is, she really is that person who would like me anyway,” he said. “But I don’t think she’s going to kick the eight-pack abs out of bed.”