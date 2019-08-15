



Ever since 13 Going on 30 came out in 2004, Judy Greer has been one of our favorite actresses. And somehow, in the 15 years that have passed in between, she seems to look exactly the same. So how does the 44-year-old star stay in such amazing shape? Us Weekly caught up with the star before her 1980s period movie Driven hits theaters on Friday, August 16.

To make sure she would look great in the slinky wardrobe she wears for the film, she watched her diet before filming. “I had to eat only salad for a month leading up to it, but it was worth it,” she jokes. “For some reason, I ate a lot of arugula.”

Diet isn’t the only thing the star — who also has a role in the upcoming Where’d You Go, Bernadette — focused on in her quest to get super-fit. “I am hopelessly devoted to LEKfit, that workout,” Greer says of the L.A.-based boutique fitness method. “I’ll stream it, and leading up to the movie — I knew after doing a costume fitting before shooting in New York City — I’ve been doing those streaming workouts when I can’t make it to class here in L.A.”

Plenty of celebrities — including Busy Philipps, Emmy Rossum and Katharine McPhee — are fans of the low-impact, high-intensity workout trend founded by celebrity trainer Lauren Kleban. Philipps often posts videos of herself sweating through her toning sessions on Instagram Stories.

For Greer’s part, she credits the routine for scoring a super-toned core. “I’d love to thank Lauren Kleban here because she gave me some pretty rockin’ abs,” Greer tells Us. “That and a spray tan and you can’t really go wrong!”

Before she found LEKfit, Greer had told Us Weekly that she tried to fit exercise into her schedule, but didn’t always manage to. “I do the gym thing and I try to work out a few times per week,” she once told Us. “I don’t have a set routine. It’s really hard and depends on how the scheduling is for that week, but I do try to stay active. I like to walk and be outdoors.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

