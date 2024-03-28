Katharine McPhee Shows Off Abs While Celebrating 40th Birthday

Katharine McPhee is ringing in her 40th birthday in style.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, to share a series of photos from her birthday celebration, alongside the caption, “It’s been such a magical week! Thank you all for all the birthday love. I guess turning 29 isn’t so bad 🤣🫶🏻.”

McPhee showed off her toned figure as she donned a bright blue bikini for the festivities, which included a boat outing with friends and her husband, David Foster. The Smash alum received plenty of birthday love in the comments section from famous pals including Julianne Hough, who wrote, “What babes ❤.” Jenna Dewan chimed in with a heart and fire emoji.

McPhee has plenty to celebrate as she kicks off her next chapter. The proud mom recently invited her 3-year-old son, Rennie, to jam out with her and Foster, 74, during their live musical performance in Washington, D.C.

“Had a VERY special guest join us on stage for the first time 🥁,” the American Idol alum captioned an Instagram video from the show last month, which showed Rennie playing the drums as Foster sat at the piano and McPhee watched delighted from the stage.

Foster and McPhee, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their son in 2021. Earlier this year, Foster exclusively told Us Weekly that he has “no idea” how Rennie got his musical chops.

“We play together and I jam with him, but I don’t know where he learned,” Foster said at the 2024 Golden Globes in January. “I swear I’m not a drummer.”

McPhee was similarly startled by their son’s skills, telling Us that Rennie’s commitment to drumming has taken the couple by surprise.

“I think for a long time we thought it was cute and interesting that he really loved the drums and seemed to be talented towards them, but he’s really gone to another level,” McPhee explained. “And so now the text messages between me and my husband are changing. ‘This is really crazy, right?’ The control, the obsession of the drive of playing as much as he does throughout the day. I’ll say, ‘Do you want to go to the park? Do you want to go somewhere, like, fun?’ Somewhere where any kid would say, ‘Yeah!’ And he said, ‘I wanna play my drums.’”

McPhee admitted that she originally “pooh-poohed” the idea that Rennie was a drum prodigy before eventually giving in. “It looks like it’s something really kind of undeniable for him in his future,” she told Us. “I don’t know whether he’ll stick with it, but it’s pretty impressive, I will say.”

The toddler has even caught the attention of performers like Charlie Puth, Jewel and Jermaine Dupri, who all offered praise after Foster shared a video via Instagram of Rennie jamming out on the drums.

Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum joined in on the congratulations, writing, “He’s killing it , The 1 is there !! crazy fills and always nails the 1, I like how you were getting him to do 16ths on the hat and he finally went there.”