Most of Us figured David Foster and Katharine McPhee‘s kid would be talented, but Rennie might be a musical prodigy at only 2 years old.

Foster, 74, uploaded a video of Rennie playing a small drum set on Friday, January 5. “❗️ Drumming into the new year ❗️#still2yearsold,” the music producer captioned the video via Instagram. Rennie wore a gray t-shirt, white diaper and protective headphones as he played an impressive song on the drums that seems far beyond beginner-level.

McPhee, 39, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her son’s talents in October after posting another video of the toddler drumming.

“I think for a long time we thought it was cute and interesting that he really loved the drums and seemed to be talented towards them, but he’s really gone to another level,” the American Idol alum told Us. “And so now the text messages between me and my husband are changing. ‘This is really crazy, right?’ The control, the obsession of the drive of playing as much as he does throughout the day. I’ll say, ‘Do you want to go to the park? Do you want to go somewhere, like, fun?’ Somewhere where any kid would say, ‘Yeah!’ And he said, ‘I wanna play my drums.'”

McPhee added, “It’s a great babysitter, I’ll tell you that. Seriously. It’s just a noisy one.”

The singer, who married Foster in 2019, admitted that she didn’t want to get too attached to the idea of Rennie being a drummer when he first showed signs of talent.

“I’d sort of poo-pooed it for a long time where I didn’t think that it was anything like what people were saying it is, but it looks like it’s something really kind of undeniable for him in his future,” McPhee added. “I don’t know whether he’ll stick with it, but it’s pretty impressive, I will say.”

She isn’t the only one who thinks so. Several musicians took to the comments on Foster’s latest video to share how impressed they are with the toddler’s skills.

Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum raved, “He’s killing it , The 1 is there !! crazy fills and always nails the 1 , I like how you were getting him to do 16ths on the hat and he finally went there.”

Charlie Puth wrote an astonished, “WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!” while Jewel added, “Jeeez!” Gavin Rossdale also opted for a one-word response, writing, “Wow ❤️.”

Jermaine Dupri chimed in, “Wow!! 2 years old,” and Nicole Scherzinger spoke for us all when she commented, “I. Can’t. Even. O. M. G!!!!!”

Rennie’s maternal grandma, Peisha McPhee, gave some insight when she commented, “He practices every day for hours on end!”