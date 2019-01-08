Loving herself. Working out is very important to Kelly Ripa, but she does it so she can feel good and stay healthy — not to achieve a body shape that she knows is unrealistic.

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is,” Ripa, 48, told The Cut in an interview published on Tuesday, January 8. “And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman.”

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost switches up her exercise routine depending on the day of the week, the weather and other factors. “I like to take AKT, which is cardio-based dance classes, about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends,” she revealed. “In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous.”

The All My Children alum is naturally petite and has been criticized for her thin frame in the past. In March 2018, an Instagram user wrote, “Her head looks to [sic] big for her tiny body,” which prompted Ripa to fire back. “To is spelled too FYI,” she quipped in response.

Ripa admitted to Us in September that she actually enjoys engaging with social media trolls. She explained, “It’s fun because I’m from New Jersey, so I don’t take any of that too seriously — if somebody gives me a hard time, I give them a hard time right back.”

The former Hope & Faith star has been married to Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos for more than 22 years and told Us Weekly exclusively in November that their relationship is stronger than ever. “I can’t picture my life without him,” she gushed.

The couple met on the set of All My Children more than two decades ago and share three children: Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!