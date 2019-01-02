After getting hurtful comments from trolls and online commenters, Kelly Rowland is ready to bare her buff arms.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, the “Kelly” singer, 37, recalls being body shamed for her muscular shoulders and biceps. “I used to be scared to hold up my arms,” says the athletic star. “People would be like, ‘Oh my god, she looks so masculine.’”

But over the years, the Kelly Rowland for Fabletics capsule designer became much more body positive. “I feel strong, I’m not ashamed of that,” she says. “I can remember when I lifted my arms in this shoot, and I held it, it felt so good.”

And now she doesn’t understand — or care — why some people act scared of women with muscles. “That’s their own stuff. They have to give that up,” declares the Destiny’s Child alum. “Whether I look masculine or feminine, I’m comfortable in my skin. I don’t give a care what anybody says, I look great. And I feel that’s how every woman should feel. Don’t be ashamed of your body; own it.”

A longtime fitness buff, Rowland — who previously showed Us her effective abs workout — has begun focusing on wellness. Her fresh perspective aligns with that of her new trainer Massy Arias. “She’s fantastic and I just realize the more mature I become as a woman, I’m just noticing different things with my body that I’d like to strengthen,” the singer tells Us.

After her mother died at age 66 in 2014, Rowland recalls realizing “she didn’t take as good of care of herself that she should’ve and I would have wanted her to. I promised myself that I will take care of my body.” Arias’ training helps her immensely. “It is very specific,” says the mother of son Titan, 4. “I love the fact that everything has to do with the alignment of your body and keeping your body in as great as alignment for the sake of your core. The core for the sake of your back. Your back to hold up your neck; everything is aligned. I want to keep that with me for the rest of my life.”

Rowland, who also loves to dance, applied a holistic philosophy to her athleisure wear collection too, especially in the fabrics she chose. “I really wanted to have designs that empowered woman to just feel comfortable in their skin, in these beautiful designs and feel strong in everyday wear,” she tells Us. “I feel like even after your workout, you still have a little bit of your armor on, and I think that sometimes we wear our armor out of our workouts and we take it into the rest of our day. So I wanted woman to feel strong and to feel empowered.”

