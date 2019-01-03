As Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard showed, the couple that works out together — for a birthday celebration! — stays together.

Bell and Shepard marked his 44th birthday on Wednesday, January 2, with a sweat session. The Veronica Mars actress posted a sweet Instagram marking the occasion. “Celebrating the birth of @daxshepard (the very most special day of the year!!) With a midday couples workout💪💪💪,” she wrote. The photo shows Shepard giving a makeup-free Bell a kiss. Both are in workout gear, and his floppy locks are pinned back with a hairband.

Shepard and his 38-year-old wife are serious about their fitness regimens. “I’m pretty religious about it because again, for my developmental health, I find that if I don’t work out every other day, I start getting grumpy,” the proudly sober star told Us in July 2018. “And in fact, when I’m in a terrible mood, my checklist of things starts with, ‘Did you work out today?’”

The “Armchair Expert” podcast host notes that he and his family — which includes daughters Lincoln and Delta, 5 and 4, respectively — love to stay active in L.A.’s Griffith Park. “We have, right across the street from us, the biggest park in Los Angeles. And so we have amazing hiking trails up to the Griffith Observatory. So I get to use that about once a week,” he told Us. “And then I lift weights because I’m bangin’ and I want to stay muscular.”

Bell is equally dedicated. “She’s a really hard worker, really hard worker,” trainer Amy Rosoff Davis, who worked with the vegan star between her pregnancies, told Us in December. “She’s very strong.” In fact, Rosoff Davis noted, “after her first pregnancy, we actually got right back to where we wanted, and then she showed up in the best shape ever and said she was pregnant again, and I was like, ‘Well, you know you can do it!’”

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, the pair made news in December 2018 when Julie Andrews’ stepgranddaughter Kayti Edwards claimed she’d had an affair with Shepard in 2009, two years after he started dating Bell. But the allegations did not affect them, a source told Us: “They’re solid. There is absolutely no strain — their marriage is strong.” The actor also shut down Edwards’ timeline on his Instagram account, writing of a picture of them kissing, “that photo is 13 years old, not 9.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!