One happy family. Dax Shepard proved that he and Kristen Bell are still going strong with a new picture of his spouse — and their two children!

The Ranch actor, 43, posted a rare photograph of his three leading ladies, Bell, 38, and daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4. “Denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim on denim gawking at a hot rod wagon,” he captioned the snapshot of the group wearing matching blue ensembles staring at a Buick station wagon with wood paneling on Instagram on Friday, December 28. “@jaylenosgarage would be SOOO thrilled :)” (Jay Leno‘s Garage is a web series hosted by the Tonight Show veteran.)

The comedic couple, who fell in love on the set of 2010’s When in Rome, recently enjoyed a night out at a roller-skating rink in celebration of Delta’s birthday. The Frozen star documented the fun-filled occasion in a series of Instagram Stories, including one that showed her holding onto the back of the Parenthood alum’s overalls as they skated to Toto‘s catchy tune “Africa.” (The couple had previously gone viral with a 2016 video showing them lip-synching the 1982 hit while on safari in Africa.)

“The love I have for @officialmoonlightrollerway cannot be contained in insta stories alone,” the Good Place actress captioned an Instagram post with multiple videos.

Bell and Shepard, who wed in 2013, made headlines earlier this month when Julie Andrews‘ stepgranddaughter Kayti Edwards claimed that she slept with the CHIPS star in 2009, two years after he and his now-wife began dating.

Shepard was quick to shoot down the rumors on social media, saying the so-called evidence was “13 years old, not 9,” which means he wasn’t in a relationship with the Veronica Mars alum when he hooked up with Edwards, 37. “Dax denied the allegations publicly because he wanted the world to know that Kristen is his one and only,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re solid. There is absolutely no strain — their marriage is strong.”

An insider close to Bell added: “She believes Dax.”

