Kylie Jenner has a flawless physique.

Jenner, 26, showed off her figure in athleisure via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 28, posing for a mirror selfie while rocking a plunging sports bra from Alo and black high-waisted leggings. She added a pop of color to her ensemble with cherry red nails and wore her hair in loose curls. “@alo,” she captioned the picture.

Jenner also posted a video of her ensemble while zooming in on her abs. She showed off every angle of her body as she moved from side to side and flipped her hair around. The Kylie Cosmetics founder later changed into a scoop neck crop top and high-waisted biker shorts.

This is hardly the first time Jenner has posed in Alo’s attire. Earlier this month, she leaned against her car while rocking a black sports bra, matching leggings, white socks and athletic sneakers. “Starting my monday right,” she captioned the post.

Related: Look Back at Kylie Jenner Through the Years Kylie Jenner was introduced as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she’s certainly carved out her own path since October 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! No longer known simply as the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner or the little sister of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Kendall, Kylie is […]

In March 2023, Jenner shared her morning routine via TikTok. She kicked off the social media post with a clip of her getting dressed to work out. She again wore a black sports bra and leggings, pairing the outfit with dark sneakers, a puffer jacket and cool shades.

Jenner then climbed into her car and drove to Alo’s gym. During her workout, she lifted weights, walked on the treadmill, used an adductor machine to exercise her thighs and more. Jenner ended her morning by getting a massage in Alo’s Wellness House.

“My morningggg 🖤,” Jenner captioned the post.

Jenner is not the only family member who often posts her love for Alo via social media. Last month, sister Kendall Jenner shared she was “off to pilates” in a sports bra and biker shorts designed by the brand.

Kendall, 28, again showed off the brand’s attire while vacationing in Aspen with friends Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and more in December 2023. She bundled up in the brand’s Opulent Faux Fur Cropped Jacket, which retails for $348.

Although Kylie didn’t appear to be on the winter getaway, she and Kendall later took their own vacation together. The Kardashians stars both showed off their bikini bodies in itty-bitty swimsuits during the tropical trip earlier this month.

Kylie, for her part, rocked a black swimsuit featuring a halter triangle top and high-cut bottoms. Kendall, meanwhile, opted for a cheeky look while stunning in a dark two-piece featuring string sides.

Kendall also gave fans a look inside their kitchen setup, including four shot glasses filled with her 818 Tequila, margarita glasses and tortilla chips.