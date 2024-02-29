Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Body

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Sports Bra and Leggings

By
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Sports Bra and Leggings 169
Kylie Jenner. Amy Sussman/Getty Images ; Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has a flawless physique.

Jenner, 26, showed off her figure in athleisure via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 28, posing for a mirror selfie while rocking a plunging sports bra from Alo and black high-waisted leggings. She added a pop of color to her ensemble with cherry red nails and wore her hair in loose curls. “@alo,” she captioned the picture.

Jenner also posted a video of her ensemble while zooming in on her abs. She showed off every angle of her body as she moved from side to side and flipped her hair around. The Kylie Cosmetics founder later changed into a scoop neck crop top and high-waisted biker shorts.

This is hardly the first time Jenner has posed in Alo’s attire. Earlier this month, she leaned against her car while rocking a black sports bra, matching leggings, white socks and athletic sneakers. “Starting my monday right,” she captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner Through the Years gallery

Related: Look Back at Kylie Jenner Through the Years

In March 2023, Jenner shared her morning routine via TikTok. She kicked off the social media post with a clip of her getting dressed to work out. She again wore a black sports bra and leggings, pairing the outfit with dark sneakers, a puffer jacket and cool shades.

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Sports Bra and Leggings 167
Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner then climbed into her car and drove to Alo’s gym. During her workout, she lifted weights, walked on the treadmill, used an adductor machine to exercise her thighs and more. Jenner ended her morning by getting a massage in Alo’s Wellness House.

“My morningggg 🖤,” Jenner captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Sports Bra and Leggings 168
Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner is not the only family member who often posts her love for Alo via social media. Last month, sister Kendall Jenner shared she was “off to pilates” in a sports bra and biker shorts designed by the brand.

Kendall, 28, again showed off the brand’s attire while vacationing in Aspen with friends Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and more in December 2023. She bundled up in the brand’s Opulent Faux Fur Cropped Jacket, which retails for $348.

Although Kylie didn’t appear to be on the winter getaway, she and Kendall later took their own vacation together. The Kardashians stars both showed off their bikini bodies in itty-bitty swimsuits during the tropical trip earlier this month.

amazon-tommy-hilfiger-polka-dot-dress

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Chiffon Tommy Hilfiger Dress Is $80 Off If You’re Fast View Deal

Kendall Jenner bikini

Related: Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Body Evolution Is Surprisingly Epic

Kylie, for her part, rocked a black swimsuit featuring a halter triangle top and high-cut bottoms. Kendall, meanwhile, opted for a cheeky look while stunning in a dark two-piece featuring string sides.

Kendall also gave fans a look inside their kitchen setup, including four shot glasses filled with her 818 Tequila, margarita glasses and tortilla chips.

In this article

Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kylie Jenner

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!