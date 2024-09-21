Lizzo is proud of her weight loss progress, which she denied was the result of using Ozempic.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” Lizzo, 36, wrote in a social media video on Friday, September 20.

In the clip, Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) flashed a closed-mouth smile while wearing a silk robe.

She captioned her post, “oZeMpIc oR cOkE?” that was attributed to a “fan.” According to a screenshot included in her upload, a social media user had asked whether the singer had “[used] ozempic” or “[snorted] coke” on a previous image of Lizzo slipping on leather shorts over a Yitty bodysuit. (Yitty is Lizzo’s shapewear brand.)

In response, Lizzo replied, “Whyyyy do u follow me?”

Ozempic, Wegovy and other similar semaglutides are commonly prescribed to adults with conditions including high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes to help manage their weight. Many celebrities have tried these medications as a way to slim down quickly, but doctors have warned against its use for casual weight loss.

Ahead of Lizzo’s denial, she showed off her fitness routine.

“IM NOT SKINNY IM FHICK😤,” she captioned a Friday video in the gym, flashing her biceps.

The “Truth Hurts” performer has been candid about her recent weight loss journey.

“I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly,” Lizzo told The New York Times in an April profile, noting she tries to take a walk or do Pilates daily. “I don’t really see it because if anyone who’s on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don’t really notice it until you notice it. Also the scale’s not really moving. But anyway, that doesn’t matter. I’m super proud of my current lifestyle.”

As a result, Lizzo has transformed her longtime body-positive mindset into one of “body neutrality.”

“I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day,” Lizzo explained to the outlet. “The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day. There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive.”

She concluded, “My body is nobody’s business.”

According to Lizzo, it took plenty of “time” to accept her appearance.

“It definitely comes with time,” the Grammy winner exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019. “I wasn’t really given the opportunities or the privileges to feel like a sex symbol when I was growing up. I was a fat black girl in Houston and I didn’t see myself in magazines. I was like, ‘You know what, bitch? I want to be a sex symbol!’ I said that to myself when I was like 22, 23.”

That realization helped Lizzo start to “embrace the sexiness” about herself.

“I started to work on it more and more, and I realized the vulnerability that I show when I’m naked is my greatest strength,” she added to Us.