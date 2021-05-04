Committing to the role! Mark Wahlberg took to social media to post a series of shirtless photos showcasing his 20-pound weight gain for a new movie.

“From left photo, three weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking,” Wahlberg, 49, captioned the photos via Instagram on Monday, May 4.

The Daddy’s Home star recently clarified that he gained 20 pounds and is looking to gain another 20 for an upcoming project.

“Kenny’s down 50 and I’m up about 20. Inspired to be better! I’m going up another 20. Yes it’s for a role,” the restaurateur captioned a video of him showing off his stomach via Instagram on Sunday, May 2.

The Massachusetts native has previously opened up about getting back in shape and the tips that have helped him reach his goal.

“Every journey starts with that first step and if you have been slacking off or have never focused on your health or working out, you just have to throw yourself into it and get started!” he exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020 about starting fresh in the new year. “Starting small is key so you wake up the next day feeling tired and good about yourself, not crazy sore! A little sore is OK, but you don’t want to give yourself any excuses in the beginning to not keep on-track.”

The Instant Family lead admitted that “some days are easier than others” when it comes to finding the motivation to work out.

“Shocking the body and changing up the workouts helps me keep in top shape and making improvements,” Wahlberg told Us. “I also listen to my body and rest when I need it. … It is important to keep on track with your fitness and health goals and not lose momentum and slip back into a sedentary lifestyle.”

For the Entourage actor, it was all about “making fitness a habit” because he found it to be one of the best things a person can do for both their mental and physical health.

“Join and follow fitness groups on social media and post up those selfies, diet tips and workouts! The fitness community is so engaged and supportive and you will stay inspired seeing others making progress!” the Patriots Day actor said. “It also helps inspire others to see your fitness journey and that always feels great. … Sharing your goals makes you more likely to keep reaching for them, so don’t be afraid to post about your healthy habits and ambitions on social media and tell your friends and family, you may even inspire them or pick up a workout buddy!”