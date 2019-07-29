



No rush! Porsha Williams welcomed her daughter, Pilar, in March, and she is not stressing about losing her baby weight anytime soon.

“I have definitely taken my time,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, tells Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her Fiber One partnership. “My daughter is two months now, and I pretty much got the OK after having a C-section to work out, but I haven’t gotten a chance to do it.”

The reality star goes on to explain why she has been so transparent about her post-baby body progress. “I do not let people pressure me, whatsoever, at all,” the new mother tells Us. “I dress for my body, for the new body that I have, being a new mommy. I dress so that I am comfortable with my new body and the size that I am right now. … It’s actually liberating to post a picture and my little stomach is right there, because I just had a child, and I don’t want to send that message of editing my picture, like, ‘Oh, she had a snap back and it’s just an edit, a Photoshopped picture.’”

Williams hopes to spread this healthy mindset to other parents, saying, “I would love moms to just love on themselves a little bit more. Don’t be so hard on yourself, you had a whole human. We just gave birth, a whole miracle, [so] there’s no need to rush it. Just start out with a healthy diet and work your way into working out and going to the gym and all that.”

On top of that, after she has “one more baby,” the Daily Dish cohost is open about having plastic surgery “to tighten everything back up.”

The Bravo personality celebrated the work she’s already had done — a boob job and a single Botox session — when she teamed up up with Fiber One, along with Melissa Gorga, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge, to show off the brand’s newest snack, which has only 70 calories, 5 grams net carbs and 2 grams of sugar. The Bravo stars released a new song about plastic surgery called “Work Done” with the music video dropping on Monday, July 29.

