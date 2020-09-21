New season, new nose? Leah McSweeney revealed she is currently recovering from a rhinoplasty.

“People are DMing me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes and asking if I got a nose job, asking if I got beat up … I am not trying to hide anything from anybody. I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty. I could not be happier,” the 38-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star told her followers via Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 20. “I’ve been wanting one for so freaking long and now I can also breathe, which is great.”

McSweeney went on to shout-out her surgeon. “I love my doctor. He’s a great guy,” the fashion designer, who had a bandage on her nose and dark circles under her eyes, said. “He’s an amazing doctor, his name is Dr. Daniel Maman.”

She concluded: “And I’m just never going to be one of those bitches that pretends like, ‘It’s not work, it’s contour makeup’ because that’s f—king weird.”

Bravo viewers met the Married to the Mob CEO on season 12 of RHONY, which concludes with the final part of the reunion on Thursday, September 24. During a July episode of the series, McSweeney got candid about past — and future — plastic surgery procedures.

“I will get my titties done. I will get my p–sy done. I will get my whole face done if I want to,” she told her sister, Sarah. “I have only gotten Botox and my lips done.”

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that McSweeney had yet to sign on for season 13 as she was struggling to come to an agreement with the network for her new contract.

McSweeney previously expressed interest in returning for a second season while chatting with Page Six about the future of the franchise.

“I hope that there’s not only diversity of race but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are,” she said in August. “I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction.”

Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are all expected to return for season 13 of RHONY, which is set to start filming this fall. Dorinda Medley announced her exit last month.