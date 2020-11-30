Working on his fitness! Ross Mathews accomplished a major feat in his weight loss journey by dropping a whopping 50 pounds.

On Sunday, November 29, the former Hello Ross host celebrated his milestone by posting a pic of himself smiling from ear to ear. He was dressed fashionably in a black peacoat and light blue jeans.

“Breaking the pattern,” the 41-year-old captioned his post. “50lbs down today from my height in early June when I decided to reclaim my health after my mom died (70lbs down from my all-time). I will always be a work in progress.”

Mathews continued, “I may mess up again. I dunno. All I know is that I’m very grateful. And very happy. 🥰 On we go… ❤️.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge later gushed about the wave of support he’s received over his weight-loss update. “Reading all your love on my post about my health. Thank you! ❤️,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Mathews committed to losing weight just one month after his mother died in May. At the time of her passing, he dedicated an Instagram tribute to her filled with multiple pics of the pair.

“I can’t imagine a world without her. Will colors be less vibrant? Flavors dulled? Laughter muted? She was my audience of one, my head cheerleader, my VIP. And now she’s gone, taken before any of us were ready,” he captioned the post. “But in her 69 years, my mom made colors more vibrant, made food more delicious and laughed with big-hearted, knee-slapping gusto. She made life better. I hope — no, I know — that her spirit lives within me and I will spend the rest of my life trying to be as good as she was, as kind as she was and authentic as she was.”

Mathews added, “I am who I am because of how she loved me. We should all be so lucky. Do me a favor: if you can, tell her your mom you love her today. I wish I could, even just one more time. ❤️.”

The month before her death, Mathews posted a video to Instagram of himself working out with an eight-pound weight. He jokingly asked if he can “just be fat” instead of exercising.

Mathews has worked on bettering his health over the years. In 2011, he opened up about the improvements he has seen in himself after losing 40 pounds.

“Just about everything’s better,” he explained to E! News at the time. “You feel better, you look better, s-e-x is better, everything’s better! I know that sounds super cheesy, but I mean it.”