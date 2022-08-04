All bodies are beach bodies! Selena Gomez has no desire to hide her figure while on vacation — and she made her stance crystal clear.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, shared a “vaca” video of herself via TikTok on Wednesday, August 3, wearing a lilac-colored swimsuit of her own design. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, who appeared to be on a yacht at the time, lip-synced an audio clip with a body-positive message.

“Suck it in,” Gomez mouthed in the video, imitating the person in the original recording. “I’m not sucking s—t in,” she added, impersonating the second person. “Real stomachs is coming the f—k back, OK?”

The “It Ain’t Me” artist has long been outspoken about her body image — revealing what empowers her and also what she has found difficult over her decade-plus in the spotlight.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” the Disney Channel alum shared with fans via TikTok in April. “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh,’” she continued. “Bitch, I am perfect the way I am.”

The body shaming was so severe, Gomez explained on the “Giving Back Generation” podcast in 2019, that she took a step back from social media at the time.

“In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life,” the “Wolves” singer said, noting that her weight changes due to her health issues, which include lupus, kidney problems and high blood pressure.

“That got to me big time,” she recalled of the social media body shaming. “I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit.”

In 2015, Gomez revealed that she took the hate she was receiving about her body and put it into songs on her sophomore album, Revival.

“I was getting a lot of hate for my body and ‘you’re gaining weight’ [commentary] and so I was in Mexico and I was just feeling all of this stuff and I would be lying to you if I said it didn’t kind of hurt my feelings, but I kind of channeled that into my music,” the “Same Old Love” artist told Extra TV at the time, specifically naming “Survivors,” “Kill Em With Kindness,” and “Rise” as the tracks that dealt with her emotions about the cyberbullying.

“It’s all geared towards me trying to be heard,” she noted, calling the record “the best thing that I’ve ever done in my whole career” at the time.

