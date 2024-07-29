Selena Gomez Responds to Cosmetic Surgery Speculation: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez responded to fan speculation regarding the cosmetic surgeries she’s supposedly undergone over the years.

Gomez, 32, commented on a video shared via TikTok by a physician’s assistant working in a plastic surgeon’s office that addressed the rumors. Though the original video was from 2023, Gomez commented on Saturday, July 27, saying, “Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

The TikToker, Marissa Barrionuevo, apologized to Gomez in another video shared on Saturday, saying that she hoped the actress “does not hate” her now. “You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s,” the creator said.

“I love you. Not about you,” Gomez replied in the comments. “I just get sad sometimes.”

Gomez has been open about her health struggles over the years. In 2019, she revealed during an episode of the “Giving Back Generation” podcast that her health issues often cause her weight to fluctuate. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” she said at the time.

The singer was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that she treated with chemotherapy, in 2014 and underwent a kidney transplant three years later. Following her diagnosis and transplant, Gomez took a step back from the entertainment industry in 2018.

“Honestly, I’ve just kind of stepped back a bit. I enjoy my life. I don’t really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice,” Gomez told Good Morning America at the time. “I don’t even live in L.A. anymore.”

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily late last year, Gomez reflected on how her career impacted her perception of herself and what it means to be beautiful. “I think my version of beauty was a bit affected because I’ve been working since I was seven and I’ve always had makeup on,” she told the outlet in December 2023. “But I genuinely feel like I am happy whenever I get to do my makeup now. And I get to feel really positive about the experience.”

Gomez reflected on her body evolution earlier this year, sharing a side-by-side comparison of bikini photos of herself from 2013 and 2023. “Today, I realized I will never look like this again,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in January. “I’m not perfect but I am proud to be who I am … sometimes I forget it’s OK to be me.”