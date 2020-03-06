Shenae Grimes is sharing her secrets to staying healthy nearly two years after giving birth to her and Josh Beech’s daughter, Bowie.

“I’ve gotten in the best shape of my life since having a baby. Isn’t that crazy?!” the 90210 alum, 30, captioned her Thursday, March 5, Instagram post. “Staying healthy, strong and energetic so I can keep up with my wild baby girl is far better motivation than vanity, I suppose! What’s crazier is that I only work out for half an hour at a time in the comfort of my own home! No fancy classes or expensive gym membership needed. And also … who has time for that?! Not this mama!”

In the actress’ social media upload, she held a medicine ball while her toddler stood beside her with a tiny weight in one hand. Demi Lovato and More Stars Who've Hit Back Against Body-Shamers

The Canadian star went on to share her “entire weekly workout” on her YouTube channel, starting with leg day while her little one slept. “[They’re] hard af because they give you RESULTS, but they’re short enough that you can bang them out while baby’s napping, before they wake up in the morning and even do some with them!” she explained.

The Degrassi alum and Beech, 33, alternate workout days so one of them is always around when their daughter wakes up. “Half hour for legs one day, half hour for arms another day, half hour for abs another day,” Grimes told her YouTube followers. “You can do it. I’m [also] committed to two jogs a week … for about half an hour, normally about two miles.”

The pair, who wed in 2013, welcomed Bowie in September 2018. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome beautiful baby girl Beech into the world,” the couple told Us Weekly at the time.

The couple’s baby news came four months after their pregnancy announcement. “It wasn’t totally planned but we decided to let the fates determine when the timing was right for us to [hop] on this ride of a lifetime and evidently, they thought the time was now and I couldn’t agree more,” she wrote in September 2018. “We have so much love and laughter in our house that in a way, it’d feel selfish not to share it with another little human.”