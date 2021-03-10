A new beginning. Siesta Key star Chloe Trautman got real about her physical transformation while showing off the results of her yearlong journey.

“One year later… When you silence the negative thoughts and listen to what your true heart is telling you; absolutely nothing can hold you back,” the reality star, 25, captioned side-by-side photos of herself via Instagram on Wednesday, March 10. “I am so proud how how [sic] far I’ve come physically but I am even more proud of how far I’ve come emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. This has truly been a year of transformation. And I can’t wait to share everything about my journey with all of you. The good, the bad, the ugly, and the beautiful.”

Trautman then teased that she will share her story at an event called The Metamorphosis Retreat, which will take place on Saturday, March 27.

The TV personality revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in June 2020 that her efforts to lose weight paid off during the coronavirus pandemic. “I lost almost 30 pounds during the quarantine. Garrett [Miller]’s been helping a lot. It’s more of a lifestyle change for me,” she explained at the time. “I’m just eating better, being more active and I’m happier. So that helps too.”

Trautman noted that she tried “to do something active five to six days a week” and had “shed a lot of negative people in my life,” adding that the shift in her inner circle “reflects on how I look.” She then detailed how a March 2020 trip to Aspen with her Siesta Key costars influenced her decision to focus more on her health.

“We were skiing and I was so out of shape it, it bothered me so much. I wanted to ski, but I physically couldn’t,” she told Us. “That’s when I was like, ‘OK, this is not normal.’ Like, I want to be able to go down a mountain at least one time. It was hard for me to even, like, walk around with ski boots. I was like, this is not how it’s supposed to be. So the biggest start was getting all the junk food out of my house and only having clean food at home. And when I’m out, I just choose. Are there options on the menu?”

Amid her wellness initiative, Trautman addressed rumors about her status on Siesta Key in January. “I can not stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired. I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money. You all will have clarity when the show airs. Now please stop spreading lies.”