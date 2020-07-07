The baby news is out of the bag. Although Chloe Trautman is friends with Juliette Porter again after all of the Alex Kompothecras drama, she still has to work with him. So, when she shows up at his parents’ house on the Tuesday, July 7, episode of Siesta Key, she thinks she’s going to talk to him about business.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, Chloe is greeted by Alyssa Salerno, who is not happy to see Chloe.

“I see you chose your Louis [Vuitton] and not your Celine,” Alyssa, 25, says to Chloe, 24, alluding to the bag that Alex, 25, bought Chloe — a trade for her not to tell Alyssa that he cheated on her.

When Chloe explains she’s only there to talk to Alex about their business, Alyssa snaps.

“You chose a bag over me. A materialistic purse,” she says. “The fact that you knew and didn’t tell me and we were supposedly friends.”

When Chloe shared that she was loyal to Alex so she didn’t owe Alyssa an apology, Alyssa was clearly irritated. However, she had bigger things to deal with.

“I could go on and on about this but honestly, Chloe, I wouldn’t still be sitting here if I didn’t want to move past this,” the hairstylist says. “Me and Alex have amazing things in our future — the salon, law school, another big thing.”

Chloe, on the brink of tears, guesses the pregnancy — and her reaction is a must-see. For more, watch the full teaser above.

Alyssa and Alex welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alessi, on June 11.

“Your first breath, took ours away,” Alyssa wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of herself with Alessi. “June 11, 2020 7:24 am 8 lbs 3 oz. I am so incredibly in love with you my beautiful Alessi. Thank you for changing our lives forever. To everyone who has reached out, THANK YOU. I didn’t have my phone the entire time in the hospital because I just couldn’t get enough of our sweet blessing.”

Siesta Key airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.