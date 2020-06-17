Holding people accountable. Following the Tuesday, June 16, summer premiere of Siesta Key, MTV announced its decision to fire star Alex Kompothecras due to his past racially charged comments on social media.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.”

Kompothecras was set to be at the center of the drama for the second half of season 3. During the summer premiere, Juliette Porter called his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, and revealed that she had slept with her ex during a recent trip to Nashville.

In addition to the cheating news and its aftereffects, Salerno was pregnant during the filming of these episodes, a story line that was set to be a big part of the remaining season 3 episodes. The pair welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on June 11. However, the show is now re-editing.

Cast member Madisson Hausburg, who has known the law school student for years, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she believes he can change his ways, especially after becoming a parent.

“I think he can [change] and I think he will. If he and Alyssa don’t work out, then they don’t work out, but he’s still going to be a good dad,” Hausburg told Us. “Whether or not he changes his relationship ways, I don’t know, but it will change him either way.”

Following the firing news, other cast members from the show took to social media to share their reactions. Scroll through the gallery below to see them all.