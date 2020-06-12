The perfect match! The cast of Siesta Key is in full agreement that Alex Kompothecras and his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, make a great couple.

“I think Alex and Alyssa, like, are meant for each other,” Chloe Trautman told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, June 12, while discussing the second half of season 3. “They like the same things, [their] families are similar.”

Juliette Porter, for her part, agreed with her castmate, adding: “I think their views are very aligned in many ways.”

The statement comes as a bit of a surprise considering the group’s past. Alex and Alyssa, both 25, began dating last year after his on-and-off romance with Juliette, 22, played out during the MTV show’s first two seasons. News broke in December 2019 that Alyssa and Alex were expecting their first child together. Us confirmed the pair welcomed their daughter on Friday.

The University of Tampa graduate, however, cheated on Alyssa with Juliette during a trip to Nashville, which aired in March. Because Chloe, 24, knew about the infidelity, he purchased a Céline bag for her to ensure her silence.

“I’m assuming maybe he’s different now. I don’t know, but I think it was just part of me that wanted to know, like, it wasn’t me. I wasn’t the problem. He is just built this way,” Juliette told Us on Friday.

While teasing the second half of season 3 on Friday, Chloe revealed to Us that the “bag has become a huge thing.” The reality star also said that Alex and Alyssa becoming parents also plays a “big part” of what’s to come.

“I just think that it affected us a lot more than we thought it was [going to as] a whole group,” she said of the drama this season, adding, “There’s fights between people that you never thought you would see fight.”

On Thursday, June 11, Alex’s mom, Beth Kompothecras, revealed the baby news via Instagram. “Our Hearts are full of love as Gary and I welcome our First Grandchild,” she wrote. “She is beautiful. There are no words. Congratulations Alyssa and Alex you are going to be amazing parents! We Love You All So Much!”

Catch the second half of Siesta Key’s third season on MTV Tuesday, June 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi