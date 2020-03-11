Drama, drama, drama. The two-hour finale of Siesta Key was packed with drama, tears and a lot of hookups.

When the gang went to Nashville, love — er, lust — was in the air. Kelsey Owens and Garrett Miller rekindled their flame, making out at a bar and then spending the night together, much to Jared Kelderman‘s dismay. Amanda Miller got flirty with Alex Kompos and came for both Juliette Porter and Chloe Trautman.

Then, in the biggest twist, Juliette revealed that she and Alex, 24, hooked up multiple times while in the city of music. Even more, Chloe, 24, knew about it and Alex bought her a Celine bag if she agreed to keep quiet. It seemingly worked; when they returned home to Siesta, she went to lunch with Alex’s girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, and said nothing happened.

Following the episode, Juliette, 22, dished exclusively to Us Weekly about the trip to top all trips and what’s coming next — including Alex becoming a dad.

Us Weekly: How has it been for you watching back? Has it been tough?

Juliette Porter: Honestly no, it actually hasn’t been at all. It’s been a long enough amount of time that I’m kinda over it all. I’m happy now!

Us: Please tell me how the cameras weren’t around to catch your hookup with Alex?

JP: I have no idea! I’ve actually looked at my producers and everyone on the cast and am like, “Are you guys just that unobservant or were you, like, trying to do me a favor? Which was it?” They all just said, “We really had no idea.” I’m like, “It could not have been more clear!”

Us: So Chloe and maybe Jared were aware. Did anyone else know or was it completely secret?

JP: It was completely secret. Chloe knew that it was going to happen. She just had this feeling. She’s also very involved in everyone’s life. Alex and I, we were like on good terms and we walked into her room one morning, and we’re like, “Hey, do you want to get breakfast with us?” And she just starts bursting out laughing and says, “You guys so hooked up last night.” And we were like, “No, we didn’t.” She goes, “Oh, you think I’m stupid?” So, it didn’t really last long. She knew right away. Jared doesn’t really tell anybody’s secrets, honestly. So he came to breakfast with us too.

Us: The fact that he bought her a Celine bag to stay quiet seems insane. How’d you react to that?

JP: I honestly wasn’t too worried about it. I was more preoccupied with the fact that I had hooked up with my ex-boyfriend, who has another girlfriend and how terrible it made me feel. Chloe’s bag was the last thing on my mind. But also, like, I didn’t do that. I did not accept a bag to keep quiet, so I wasn’t worried about it.

Us: He should have offered you one since you were the one who ended up wanting to speak out about it!

JP: Right? I don’t really know how it all worked out. I mean, I would never accept any bag, probably. I don’t know. She also says that they had a bet going on. She just knew it was going to happen. I don’t think any of us were realizing how serious of a situation it was. We were kind of stuck in this vacation state of mind and it wasn’t until we got back, that we were, like, “Wait, what happened?”

Us: Did you think you and Alex would start dating again or that he was going to end things with Alyssa? Or did you know it was going to be a one-weekend thing?

JP: I don’t know. I never wanted to get back together with him, but it was still difficult for me. He told all his friends, he told his mom he was always never planning to get serious with her. And you know, obviously, it ended up differently. I really had no idea what the future held, but I’m happy it worked out the way it did.

Us: What kind of Dad you think Alex is going to be?

JP: I think he’s going to be a good dad. He’s probably stressed out. He definitely wasn’t planning this at all, and he wasn’t ready, but I always thought he would be a good father. He loves kids. I’m interested to see how that plays out. I hope he’s a good father. I do wish the best for him, and I just hope that one day he ends up happy and a better person.

Us: Are they still part of your life? Are you guys all still in the same group?

JP: No, honestly. He’s still mad that I’m dating Sam. He’s still very upset about it.

We don’t hang out. Alex pretty much cut off all his friends that are friends with me.

Us: There are pics of Sam and Alex together. Was he friends with Alex before you guys got together?

JP: Yeah, they were never really good friends. They were never close, but they were just in a big group of guys that always would go on trips together and go out together and stuff but they would never hang out alone.

Us: We’ll see Sam in the second half of the season. Chloe keeps her relationship off the show — is that something you’ve considered?

JP: No. She’s good at keeping it separate. I’m not. I’m pretty much an open book. I can’t really hide any parts of my life. Her boyfriend also doesn’t want to be on it at all, so of course, it’s more of his choice.

Us: Are we going to see any more of Robby Hayes in 3B?

JP: I think you see him a little bit, but nothing with him and I. Ever again. Ever.

Us: Are you guys still in the same friend group?

JP: Not really. I’m still friends with his friends but he doesn’t live here and the people here are more my friends than his, by far. So now I don’t ever see him, really.

Us: Can we talk about Amanda? Her behavior seemed crazy to us watching — was it to you guys too?

JP: She and I actually just spoke about this. We’re all sitting together in Aspen right now — I see my tacos waiting for me at the table. Amanda says she really upset with the way she acted, can’t drink tequila. She’ll never drink tequila again. And she’s really disappointed in her behavior. She was not happy about it. I’ve never seen her act like that, I haven’t seen her act like that since, so no big deal.

Us: You guys seem to really be able to rebound after going through some really nasty stuff!

JP: Oh my god, Chloe said the funniest thing yesterday. She goes, “Only two people have ever hit me in my life and two of them are sitting at this table.” Yeah, we kind of always stick together. We always bounce back.

Season 3 of Siesta Key will return to MTV with new episodes later this year.