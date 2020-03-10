What’s happening between Amanda Miller and Alex Kompothecras? That’s what Chloe Trautman and Juliette Porter are wondering in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, March 10, Siesta Key finale.

While at a bar in Nashville, Alex, 24, says that he’s keeping an eye on Amanda, 23, and if she acts out, JJ — the guy she’s casually seeing — will find out.

“You, out of all people, should know that if I’m single, technically I can do whatever the f—k I want,” she tells Alex after pulling up a chair really close to him, while Juliette, 22, sits on the other side of him.

When he responds, “If you f—k up, I’m going to tell JJ,” she puts her hands on his shoulder and replies, “Oh, my God. Please f—k me up.”

It shocks the others in the bar but Alex kindly responds, “No, I can’t do that anymore. I have a girlfriend.”

While everyone around is confused, it gets even messier when Amanda says that Alex is the happiest she’s ever seen him — because he’s not with Juliette.

“You guys f—king suck together,” she tells Alex. “When you’re with Juliette, you both are toxic. Right now, she is not your person. Your person’s going to be someone that will make you happy no matter what.”

With that, Juliette gets upset — as shown in the clip above.

In December, Alex announced that his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, is pregnant with their first child together. The pregnancy reveal was teased in the first promo for this season of Siesta Key, so it’s safe to say, it will be brought up during the finale.

Additionally, Us can exclusively announce that while the first half of season 3 is coming to an end, the reality show that has everyone talking will be returning with new episodes later this year. A premiere date will be announced soon.

The two-hour finale of Siesta Key airs on MTV Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. ET.