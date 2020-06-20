Spilling secrets! Juliette Porter, Madisson Hausburg, Chloe Trautman and more Siesta Key stars opened up about the stories behind their Instagram posts.

Garrett Miller playfully jabbed Kelsey Owens during a game of Us Weekly’s “I Can Explain,” leading their castmates to speculate about his intentions. “Isn’t that the one where you had poop on your face?” the 23-year-old asked of a post in which Kelsey, also 23, wore a makeshift clay mask.

“Garrett still has a crush on Kelsey!” Chloe, 24, reasoned. “You just showed your colors, Garrett.”

As for Madisson, the 26-year-old reality star revealed that staying home during the coronavirus pandemic has yielded unexpected results. “This is quarantine, and I have gained some weight, and my boobs are, like, really big now, which I’m loving,” she noted. “I did not get a boob job.” She previously announced on social media that she gained 15 pounds during self-isolation.

Chloe — who told Us exclusively earlier this month that she lost 30 pounds in quarantine with Garrett’s help — then reflected on one of her own Instagram memories. “That was [the day of Cara Geswelli’s] freakout. That was one of the worst days of my life,” she admitted. “You saw 10 minutes of five hours. … I’m not scared of her, but, like, she freaking flipped a switch that day.”

The Siesta Key cast experienced a major shakeup earlier this week when MTV fired Alex Kompothecras. “We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the network said in a statement to Us on Tuesday, June 16. “He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key.” The move happened following several racially charged comments on the 25-year-old TV personality’s part.

Juliette, 22, reacted to the news by slamming a fan who tweeted about no longer watching the show without Alex. “Sorry we picked trying to get rid of racism instead of thinking about your reality tv needs,” she wrote. “You still see all the drama, you just don’t see him.”

Chloe added: “They aren’t worth it boo boo. Who cares?”

Watch the video above to see more Siesta Key confessions from the cast.

Siesta Key airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.