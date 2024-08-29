Being short: totally awesome for gymnastics, not so great for finding jeans the right length, reaching the high shelf in the grocery store and kissing tall guys.

On balance, Us imagines Simone Biles is OK with her petite, 4’8” frame — all those gold medals probably take the edge off. But the Olympian gymnast has revealed that it’s a nightmare finding clothes that don’t swamp her, sharing a photo via Instagram of the teeny size 23/000 Abercrombie & Fitch pants she had triumphantly tracked down.

While Biles, 27, is shorter than most, she isn’t the only petite star familiar with these everyday short girl problems. Let’s see who can relate …

Short Girl Problem 1: It’s Hard to Pose With Taylor Swift

Who knew Sabrina Carpenter was only 5’? Taylor Swift, that’s who. When the two singers appeared on stage together at the American Music Awards in 2022, they hugged but, despite wearing skyscraper heels, Carpenter still barely reached 5’11” Swift’s statuesque shoulders.

For every short friend, there needs to be a tall friend… it’s just a law of science 💁‍♀️ #TaylorSwift and #SabrinaCarpenter share a sweet moment up on the #AMAs stage 💕 pic.twitter.com/sXCCjsbXYo — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 21, 2022

Carpenter herself is actually delighted about being 5’ — until a few years ago she was 4’11! In 2015 she gleefully announced via X, “BREAKING NEWS I HIT 5 FT!” — a major milestone for all petite girls!

Related: Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s Friendship Timeline Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship has come a long way over the years. Before the pair became the besties they are today, Carpenter was a longtime fan of Swift. Prior to dropping tracks like “Nonsense” and “Espresso,” Carpenter posted covers of Swift’s songs on her YouTube page, including “Picture to Burn” and “White Horse.” […]

Short Girl Problem 2: Everybody Thinks You’re A Child

Kristen Bell is 5’1” but, despite being a 44-year-old successful actress, producer and mother of two, she still sometimes gets mistaken for a kid. “I’m carded for R-rated movies,” she says. “And I get talked down to a lot. When I try to go rent a car or buy an airplane ticket or other stuff adults do, I get ‘Okaaaaaay, honey.’ I remember when I was 18, getting crayons in a restaurant.”

Still, at least Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard, can help her out when she needs it — at 6’2”, he has over a foot on his petite wife.

Short Girl Problem 3: People Keep Reminding You How Short You Are

Most people know their own height, right? And yet, if you’re very short or very tall, everyone just loves making sure you’re aware, something Zoe Kravitz, who’s 5’1” and a half (every short girl knows the half is important!), encounters constantly. “The amount of times that I get reminded how small I am!” she told GQ. “I go to the airport and they’re like ‘you are so much shorter in person.’ Thanks for the reminder!”

Kravitz, 35, is another star with a much taller partner too — her 6’1” fiancé, Channing Tatum, has a full foot on her … and yet they still look perfect together!

Related: 5 Things That Could Be Hotter Than Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Everyone knows a couple so hot that they leave onlookers feeling tongue-tied and inadequate, and right now that couple has got to be Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz. But what about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Sure, they’re very cute. Or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively? Classically gorgeous, yes, but not intimidatingly sexy. These two […]

Short Girl Problem 4: Kissing Counts as a Workout

There’s a reason why a lot of famous couples with major height differences are no more — kissing someone over a foot taller than you gets tiring! 5’3” Kim Kardashian and 6’9” Kris Humphries had 18 inches between them, 5’2” Lisa Bonet and 6’4” Jason Momoa had a 14 inch gap and 7’1” Shaquille O’Neal and 5’2” Nicole Alexander had a staggering 23 inch height difference.

Still, some couples have found ways to bridge the gap — 5’3” Elsa Pataky and 6’3” Chris Hemsworth have been going strong for 14 years and counting. But agonizing heels and a stiff neck are worth it for a smooch with a Hemsworth, right?

Short Girl Problem 5: You Need to Carry Props to Do Your Job

As a successful actress, director and producer, Eva Longoria, 49, is a powerful woman in Hollywood. But there’s one way that she struggles to be equal to her male peers — they all tower over her 5’2” frame! But short girls quickly learn to be resourceful: Longoria has found a way to achieve equality on set … apple boxes as makeshift steps! Genius.

Short Girl Problem 6: You Feel Like You Have to Wear Heels

One of the best things that’s happened to women’s fashion in the past few years is that it’s become acceptable to wear sneakers most of the time. Gone are the days when every star would be strutting their stuff in ankle-breakingly high stilettos, these days it’s all about the comfort … unless, of course, you’re short.

Ariana Grande is around 5’2” and says she likes to wear crazy-high platform heels to feel good on stage — but it’s not without its challenges. “Dancing in high heels is kind of tough,” she told Glamour. “I learn the dances without the heels, and then we add them. We just practice, and I get used to it. My feet hurt really badly at the end of the shows, but it’s fun. While it’s happening it’s fun. I feel tall!”

Grande (by name, but not by nature!) raises a good point: if you’re short it’s way better to actually be a popstar instead of just a music fan — being petite has its advantages, but getting to see a thing at concerts isn’t one of them (although asking a 6’ guy if you can climb aboard his shoulders can be a great icebreaker!).