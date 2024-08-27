Simone Biles Shares Pants Size: ‘So Hard to Find Bottoms That Fit’

Even Olympic gold medalists struggle to find the right fit.

Simone Biles took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 26, to share her woes while shopping for pants that fit her svelte frame.

“Before y’all complain that nothing fits y’all, I want y’all to see my struggle,” Biles, 27, wrote over a photo of a pair of Abercrombie & Fitch high-rise pants in size 23/000.

“So hard to find bottoms that fit me 🙃but when I do find them … my heart,” she wrote alongside several emojis.

Last week, Biles shared another new purchase she recently made — a sleek white Mercedes G-Wagon.

The Team USA gymnast shared her new ride via Instagram on Thursday, August 22.

The reveal was a playful one, as Biles first shared a snapshot of herself standing next to her previous blacked-out G-Wagon with the caption, “Out with the old.” In the next slide, Biles was all smiles as she perched atop the hood of her new car, proudly captioning the post, “In with the NEW.”

Biles also offered a glimpse inside the luxury vehicle, highlighting its bold crimson red and black seats as her black Prada bag casually rested in the passenger seat.

The athlete’s extravagant purchase comes after she won four medals — three gold and one silver — at the 2024 Paris Olympics, cementing her place as the most decorated U.S. gymnast in the history of the sporting event. Biles now has 11 Olympic medals across, surpassing Shannon Miller, who achieved seven medals in the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

Biles could add even more hardware to her trophy cabinet because she hasn’t ruled out competing at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. “The next Olympics is at home. So you just never know,” she said earlier this month.

On Saturday, August 24, Biles shared that she is already back in the gym and training again. She shared a photo from inside the World Champions Center in Houston, Texas, via her Instagram Stories and wrote over it, “first day back 👀.”

Biles’ Olympics journey will be captured in the docuseries Simone Biles Rising: Part Two, which will premiere on Netflix in October. The first two episodes, which dropped in July, documented Biles training to return to the Olympics after withdrawing from the 2020 Games.