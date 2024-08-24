Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Simone Biles Returns to the Gym After Winning Gold at Paris Olympics: ‘First Day Back’

By
Simone Biles Documents 1st Day Back in the Gym After Olympics
Simone Biles Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

You’d think becoming the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history would earn an athlete a big break — but Simone Biles didn’t become the GOAT by taking days off.

Biles, 27, is already back in the gym after winning three gold and one silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The gymnast shared a photo of her “first day back” to her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 24. Along with the announcement of her return, Biles added an eyes emoji to the photo of the World Champions Center in suburban Houston.

Biles has been back in Texas for nearly two weeks. On August 12, she shared on Instagram that she was “home” and enjoying the sunset of her backyard pool. Biles shared a photo from her bed and wrote that she has “never been so happy.”

Biles deserved every minute of her brief break. In Paris, she won gold in the individual all-around, the balance beam and the vault. Biles shared what was going through her head as she landed a Yurchenko double pike vault to seal the win.

Best 2024 Olympics Photos

Related: All of the Must-See Photos From the 2024 Paris Olympics

“Right now I’m thinking, ‘Don’t trip, don’t trip,” she shared while watching her final routine back alongside NBC commentators. “Once I landed on my feet, I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I just did it!’ I was so excited. I couldn’t believe this moment right here actually.”

Simone Biles Documents 1st Day Back in the Gym After Olympics
Simone Biles Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

She also placed first in the team all-around, as part of an incredible showing for the women of Team USA. If the women of Team USA were their own country, they would have had the third-highest medal count of any nation — a fact that Biles lauded on social media.

It hasn’t all been high-fives and hugs since the Olympics ended, however. The controversy around teammate Jordan Chiles‘ bronze medal in floor exercise has cast Biles in the role of shoulder to cry on.

Brighten Your Smile for Less With the Crest 3D Whitestrips That are now 35% off!

Deal of the Day

Brighten Your Smile for Less With the Crest 3D Whitestrips That are now 35% off! View Deal

Chiles’ third-place win was eventually overturned upon review and the bronze was officially awarded to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu. Biles shared her support publicly on Instagram earlier this month.

How Social Media Is Making the Olympics Even Better: Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Ilona Maher

Related: Simone Biles, Ilona Maher and Suni Lee's TikToks Deserve Medals

“Sending you so much love Jordan,” Biles wrote via Instagram Story on August 10. “Keep your chin up, Olympic champ! We love you!”

The conclusion of the Paris Olympics didn’t bring an end to the coverage of Biles. She’ll return to the small screen in October when the second part of her Simone Biles Rising docuseries premieres on Netflix. The first two episodes follow Biles as she trains for her return to the Olympics following her sudden departure at the Tokyo 2020 games, and the fall episodes will cover her victories in Paris.

In this article

Simone Biles Will Return to Gymnastics Competition for 1st Time Since Her Exit From 2020 Olympics-266

Simone Biles

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!