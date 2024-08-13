After a history-making run at the 2024 Summer Olympics (and a big night out), Simone Biles has returned home to continue the celebrations in Texas.

With four new medals under her belt, the gymnast was able to reunite with her comfortable bed after spending weeks in Paris.

“Home,” Biles, 27, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 12, with a photo of the sunset overlooking her backyard pool. She also shared a selfie from her bed and wrote, “Never been so happy.”

Biles returned to the Olympics three years after she pulled out of multiple events at the 2021 Tokyo Games for mental health reasons. During her stay in Paris, the world champion walked away with three gold medals and one silver.

Thanks to her new achievements, Biles became the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history. (Her total Olympic medal count stands at 11.)

“Such an honor,” Biles wrote via Instagram on Monday when reflecting on the Olympics Closing Ceremony. “I haven’t found the right words to describe my Olympic experience, it’s been a whirlwind… but I do know, I’ll be forever grateful to represent the United States.”

Throughout the Games, Biles was also able to have some fun. Before leaving Paris, the athlete enjoyed a late-night out that left her feeling “unwell.”

“If you see me out at the club, pls tell me to go home,” she joked on her Instagram Story. “For my own sake & health in the AM.”

After winning gold in the women’s vault event earlier this month, Biles was asked if she would ever consider returning to the Olympics in 2028. At the time, she didn’t rule anything out.

“Is this my last? Definitely [my final] Yurchenko double pike,” Biles quipped during an August 3 press conference. “I mean, I kinda nailed that one. … The next Olympics is at home [in Los Angeles]. So, you just never know. But I am getting really old.”

If Biles had her way, however, she would have the public celebrate the present and what all the Olympic athletes accomplished while in Paris.

“You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” Biles wrote via X on August 4. “Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

Fans still hoping to see Biles’ Olympic-worthy skills in person are in luck.

Starting September 16, Biles will join Jade Carey, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Jordan Chiles and more gymnastics athletes as they hit the road for Athleta’s Gold Over America Tour.

The show will allow the athletes to bring their talents from the world stage to the GOAT stage in a high-flying pop concert-style spectacle. According to event organizers, every tumble, twist and gravity-defying trick will have audiences on the edge of their seat at every performance.