Tamra Judge’s mom is keeping her spirits up as she recovers from brow lift surgery.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Monday, September 2, that she “can’t stop laughing” over her mom Sandy’s reaction to her appearance following the procedure.

Tamra, 57, has been keeping fans updated on her progress by sharing pictures and videos via Instagram and X, showing the patchy and swollen after-effects of her recent plastic surgery.

“Your face literally makes me want to throw up,” Sandy wrote in a text exchange that Tamra shared a screenshot of via X. “It looks so painful and you don’t look like yourself.”

“One of my friends called and asked if you had been in a motorcycle accident,” Sandy wrote to her daughter.

Tamra captioned the screenshot, “Thanks, Mom. 😂”

Tamra went on to share more messages her mom sent her, with the caption, “She keeps going. 😂”

In the exchange, Sandy told her daughter, “She thought you fell off your motorcycle.”

The reality TV personality saw the humor in her mom’s messages, writing back, “Feels like a motorcycle accident.” In another message, she wrote, “I can’t stop laughing about your text message.”

In a video shared via X on Monday, Tamra said, “I literally can’t stop laughing about my mom’s text message to me. You guys know where I get my empathy from, right?”

“I can’t. She’s too much!” Tamra said with a laugh.

Tamra also gave an update on her recovery, telling her followers, “Only one pain pill today so things are looking up. Just a little crispy — little crispy ‘round the edges.”

Tamra, who celebrated her 57th birthday on Monday, shared another update earlier in the day via X, telling fans that she was on day three of her recovery process.

“This is the worst day of it all,” she said. “And it happens to be on my birthday. Happy birthday to me!”

“The swelling is pretty bad. The doctor wanted to put me on a steroid pack but Eddie went to go pick it up and the pharmacy’s closed today,” she said of her husband Eddie Judge. “I do feel a bit better today. I took a shower. I’m able to turn the TV on now. Before, noise hurt my head so bad because of the brow lift that I just wanted to stay in complete silence.”

The Bravo personality has been providing regular updates on her brow lift recovery since she first posted about it via Instagram on Saturday, August 31.

“OK guys, I made it. I am one hour in recovery,” she said in a video after her surgery, which showed her with bandages wrapped around her face. “I don’t feel bad. My eyes are all blurry cause there’s like, I don’t know, something like vaseline in there or something. But let the healing begin.”

In her caption, Tamra took the time to thank the doctors who oversaw her procedure. “Taking you all along on my journey! I visited Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe, for a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel,” she wrote. “Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper — like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!”