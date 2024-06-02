Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are not ashamed of having “dad bods.”
Kelce, 34, and Mahomes, 28, auctioned off signed Kansas City Chiefs jerseys during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend on Saturday, June 1, after modeling the pinnies.
“This is for dad bod season,” Mahomes quipped, per social media footage, as he squeezed the jersey over his clothes.
Kelce, meanwhile, needed assistance sliding on the jersey. Longtime Chiefs fans Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle took the stage to help him out.
“I don’t have kids; this is just what it looks like at 35,” Kelce joked of his physique. “All night, ladies and gentlemen, huh?”
Mahomes then replied that he put on the jersey “for my kids.” The Chiefs quarterback shares daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 18 months, with wife Brittany Mahomes and has frequently defended his figure.
“I definitely have the dad bod a little bit,” Patrick told TIME in an April profile. “I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback. You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take.”
Patrick, a three-time Super Bowl champ and one of the NFL’s top QBs, further noted that he will have to up his workout game if he wants to play football as long as GOAT Tom Brady.
“Tom’s skewed people’s brains on how hard that is to do because of how well he took care of his body,” Patrick said in the interview. “So I’m about to make sure that I get rid of this dad bod if I want to play to 45.”
Suffice it to say, Patrick still works out consistently to stay in shape for the NFL season.
“I told Bobby [Stroupe, my trainer] just to continue to challenge me, continue to bring different stuff,” he previously told Men’s Health in February 2021. “He’s really helped me execute at an even higher level on the field.”
Stroupe has known Patrick since elementary school, eventually designing a holistic fitness plan that includes drills to challenge the pro athlete’s total-body mobility and flexibility.
“Let’s just be honest: He’s not a Greek god. If you look at his anatomical setup, his body is built like a reverse centaur,” Stroupe told Men’s Health, noting that he adapted their workout plans to accommodate it. “He has a really big upper body and a triangular, smaller lower body.”
Patrick and Kelce’s 2024-2025 NFL season kicks off in September with the Chiefs starting their OTA practices last month.