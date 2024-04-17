Brittany Mahomes openly thirsted over her husband, Patrick Mahomes, despite commentary on his physique.

After Patrick, 28, was named one of TIME‘s Most Influential People, Brittany, 28, shared his cover via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 16, writing, “My hottttttt hubby 🥰😋🔥.” She also uploaded photos of Patrick snuggling with their 16-month-old son, Bronze, and sweet snaps of their 3-year-old daughter, Sterling.

In his cover story, the athlete addressed conversations surrounding his “dad bod” after a shirtless video of him went viral earlier this year.

“I definitely have the dad bod a little bit,” he noted. “I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback. You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take.”

In January, a clip of Patrick changing in the Kansas City Chiefs locker room appeared on The CW’s Inside the NFL, prompting comments about his bulkier bod. Patrick reacted to the online buzz, writing via X, “Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? Like I got kids!!!”

Patrick became a dad in 2021 when he and Brittany welcomed Sterling. The couple started dating as teenagers in high school, and Brittany has remained by Patrick’s side since he was drafted to the NFL in 2017.

The pair subsequently got engaged in 2020 after eight years of dating. They exchanged vows in March 2022. Brittany praised her husband earlier this year when he won his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

“This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team…through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl. I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player! You my guy deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you❤️.”

Patrick opened up to TIME about putting his family first, hinting that he already has an idea of when he’d retire from playing football.

“I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old,” the quarterback said. “I would love to play that long. At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I’ll continue to play. But if I feel like it’s taking away from my family time, that’s when I’ll know it’s time to go.”

Patrick explained that he “didn’t leave anything out there” when he retired, adding, “My family and football are the first things I want to be great at. If I can go out there and say that I gave everything I had on the football field, expectations are what they are and whatever is going to happen is going to happen. And I can be satisfied with that.”