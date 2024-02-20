After becoming a Super Bowl champ — again! — Patrick Mahomes is enjoying quality dad time.

Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, took to Instagram on Monday, February 19, to share an adorable snap of him cuddling with daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 14 months. In the photo, Patrick, 28, laid on a couch while wrapping one arm around Sterling as she read a book. His other arm cradled Bronze, who laid on top of his dad.

“🤍 @patrickmahomes,” Brittany, 28, captioned the post. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback later reposted the pic on his Instagram story.

After winning the Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month, Patrick has been enjoying the offseason with his family. On Sunday, February 18, the family celebrated Sterling’s 3rd birthday party ahead of her actual birthday on Tuesday, February 20.

The parents later shared sweet moments of Sterling’s party via Instagram, including a bouncy house, slides, a Merry Go Round, a green cake and more.

“We celebrated our Sterling Skye today!✨,” Brittany captioned the post. “I can’t even believe we will have a 3 year old in just a few days! Time flies when you’re having fun! We love you baby girl🥹🤍.”

Patrick also shared shots from Sterling’s party on Tuesday, including one of Brittany holding their daughter while she admired her cake. “Happy 3rd birthday Sterling Skye! You are my 💙! Stop growing up so fast!!” he captioned the photos.

The family previously took a trip to Disneyland, as tradition for the MVP to do after winning the Super Bowl. They celebrated in parades, took photos with Minnie and Mickey Mouse and explored the park.

“Out here in Disneyland, I’m having a great time with the family just celebrating the Super Bowl championship,” he said in a social media video while sharing clips from their trip.

Patrick and Brittany met in high school and started dating during his sophomore year and her junior year in 2012. Br. In August 2020, Patrick got down on one knee and popped the question in a private suite at the Chiefs home field, Arrowhead Stadium. Ahead of their wedding, Brittany gave birth to Sterling in February 2021. The pair later tied the knot during a romantic Hawaii ceremony in March 2022 and later welcomed Bronze in November 2022.