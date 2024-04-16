Patrick Mahomes never wants his NFL career to interfere with him spending time with his family.

“I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old,” the quarterback, 28, told Time in an interview published on Tuesday, April 16. “I would love to play that long. At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I’ll continue to play. But if I feel like it’s taking away from my family time, that’s when I’ll know it’s time to go.”

Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl winner, recently led the Kansas City Chiefs to their second consecutive championship, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas in February. Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons and won seven Super Bowls before retiring last year.

“Tom’s skewed people’s brains on how hard that is to do because of how well he took care of his body,” Patrick added. “So I’m about to make sure that I get rid of this dad bod if I want to play to 45.”

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 16 months.

Family time is important for Patrick and Brittany, 28, despite their busy careers. In March, the couple celebrated Easter in traditional fashion.

Brittany shared a carousel of pics via Instagram of the pair posing in front of a pool, wearing blue outfits and holding their kids. Brittany also gave a glimpse of the little ones in blue checkered attire.

“Happy Easter🤍🐰,” she captioned the post.

The kids participated in an Easter egg hunt, with Bronze discovering a golden egg next to a flower pot.

“You found it!” Brittany exclaimed in an adorable video as she encouraged her son to place the egg in his basket. “Good job!”

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, welcomed Sterling in February 2021, six months after their engagement. They tied the knot in March 2022 and welcomed Bronze eight months later.

Since becoming a family of four, Patrick and Brittany have discussed the importance of spending quality time with their kids during the NFL offseason.

“We like to spend time as a family,” Brittany said at the ESPYs in August 2023, while Patrick added, “I call this the real season for me when I have two kids at home.”

Patrick previously opened up about the “different perspective” he gained as a dad during a February 2023 appearance on Good Morning America. “You enjoy every day so much more,” he said, adding, “Having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments.”