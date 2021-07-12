Victoria Larson Slams Comments About Her New Bachelor in Paradise Look

Bow down to the queen! Victoria Larson didn’t hold back when it came to people’s comments about her new look for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Hit ’em with a plot twist anytime you want, sis. It’s your life and shout out to my Botox girl. I looked good both ways. Don’t get it twisted,” Larson, 28, said in a TikTok video on Monday, July 12.

The TV personality captioned the clip “to every one hating on my new look,” and she talked her new appearance further on another app.

“Always learning and growing but I had a swollen eye was sleep deprived and brunette it’s not that ground breaking,” the season 25 Bachelor alum wrote alongside the video via her Instagram Story.

Larson has previously used social media to clap back at critics who mocked her body.

“‘Omg her eyes are swollen’ ‘Why doesn’t she do her makeup like this one the show’ her body doesn’t look so great’ ‘she looks so much uglier on the show’ ‘she’s a catfish’ ‘such a bully’ ‘toxic’ and that’s just a little about me 🙄,” she captioned a smiling headshot of herself in February.

The post came one month after Larson was body-shamed by a friend of Matt James‘ during a golf outing in January.

“How was Victoria’s body? You know, cause when I look at her, it doesn’t look very nice,” Gerard Gilfone told James while the rest of their friend group laughed in footage that circulated across Bachelor fan accounts. “And you’ve been making out with this woman.”

After the comments went viral, the Bachelor star, 29, apologized for his involvement and for what his friend said.

“That’s not my character and that’s not what I’m about. It’s a shame that that’s even associated with what was going on. I apologize on his behalf. I don’t know if you’ll get it from him, but that’s not something I support or stand for,” James said during an appearance on The Real in January.

He added: “It’s just a constant reminder that you gotta be smart about the people you surround yourself with.”

Larson, for her part, commented on the clip, writing, “Cute….. I love my body :).”

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET.