Bow down! “Queen” Victoria Larson won’t stand for trolls bullying her and mocking her appearance.

After being eliminated from season 25 of The Bachelor, the 28-year-old took aim at critics via Instagram.

“‘Omg her eyes are swollen’ ‘Why doesn’t she do her makeup like this one the show’ her body doesn’t look so great’ ‘she looks so much uglier on the show’ ‘she’s a catfish’ ‘such a bully‘ ‘toxic’ and that’s just a little about me 🙄,” she captioned a smiling headshot of herself on Wednesday, February 10.

Her post was met with support from fans.

“Don’t let the haters get you done [sic] Queen! You bootiful ❤️❤️❤️,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Looking beautiful babes.”

Larson has dealt with her share of bullying since appearing on the show to compete for Matt James‘ heart for the first time on January 4. The TV personality was body-shamed by a friend of the Bachelor star during a golf outing later in January.

James, 28, apologized during an appearance on The Real, saying, “It’s just a constant reminder that you gotta be smart about the people you surround yourself with.” He noted that he spoke with his friend off-camera about the incident, calling it “a low blow.”

He continued, “That’s not my character and that’s not what I’m about. It’s a shame that that’s even associated with what was going on. I apologize on his behalf. I don’t know if you’ll get it from him, but that’s not something I support or stand for.”

Footage from the incident in question circulated across Bachelor fan accounts. It showed Jerry trying to distract James while putting. “How was Victoria’s body? You know, cause when I look at her, it doesn’t look very nice,” he said at the time while others in the group laughed. “And you’ve been making out with this woman.”

Larson addressed Gilfone’s body-shaming in a comment on the Bachelornation.Scoop Instagram account. “Cute….. I love my body :),” she wrote.

Her looks aren’t the only thing she’s been attacked over. Larson came under fire for her behavior on the show and past indiscretions. She was called a bully by some Bachelor viewers — claims she was quick to shoot down during a January interview on Good Morning America. She also had her 2012 mugshot resurfaced and was forced to answer for a crime she committed several years earlier.

After the photo surfaced, Larson posted a snap of herself on the beach in a white cardigan. “Every saint has a past & every sinner has a future. John 8: 7,” she wrote.

Us Weekly later confirmed that the Florida native was arrested in Tallahassee in July 2012 for stealing more than $250 worth of merchandise from a Publix grocery store. Per the arrest report, Larson placed items in a shopping cart that she took to the checkout section and put them in a reusable shopping bag without paying. Stolen items included food and cosmetics.

According to The Sun, she received six months of probation after accepting a plea deal in August 2012. Larson was also ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in fees and attend theft awareness classes.