A thorn in her side. Bachelor star Victoria Larson has sparked controversy with viewers for her behavior in the house — and she’s ready to take accountability for her actions.

“I think in my effort to make my opinions heard it may have been perceived as bullying by some, and I feel bad if my words or actions offended anyone. I take time each day to reflect and learn the lessons,” the 28-year-old reality TV star wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story acknowledging her ups and downs with other contestants on the ABC dating show. “I think it’s important to learn from the past, live in the present, and to always move forward with a positive attitude. We learn more each day about social media and how it impacts us. I just want to encourage us all to be more positive and supportive.”

The self-proclaimed “queen” noted that she apologized “privately” to fellow cast members who were slighted by her during filming and reassured her followers that she views “all women as queens.” After rocking the boat with the other women vying for Matt James‘ heart, the Los Angeles native is ready for a new chapter.

“Lastly, of course name calling is never OK, but I hold myself accountable and can just do better next time,” she concluded. “I cannot change the past. It truly was not malicious and I am so sorry. I love each girl I met on my journey!”

Since James, 29, began his search for love earlier this month, the former flight attendant quickly caused tension with the other women, including Marylynn Sienna, who she claimed was “toxic.” She also targeted Sarah Trott, who later eliminated herself from the show, and snatched a crown from new contestant Catalina Morales‘ head. Before issuing her social media apology, Larson said that her actions in the house were “all in good fun” and that she was surprised by the backlash she’s received.

“[The other contestants] knew me and knew my heart and knew that I really never have ill intent, so I think they viewed it differently just because they know me,” she said on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 26. “I anticipated being well-received, so to get, like, the bullying messages and the hate mail and the death threats, [I] wasn’t really prepared for that at all. 100 percent, it was shocking.”

Though watching some of her behavior back has been a rude awakening, Larson doesn’t think she was portrayed fairly. “I don’t think my kindness really got to show through and I really do have a good heart. I actually became friends with one of the new girls,” she said on Tuesday.

Some fans aren’t convinced that Larson was on the show for the right reasons, but ABC executive Rob Mills recently shed light on the casting process and said that all of the women who made the cut were seen as strong contenders for James.

“[Victoria] is somebody who was great in casting and certainly had a point of view that was interesting. Obviously, nobody is mad that Matt is keeping her around, but at a certain point, if he really doesn’t see a future with her, he will send her home,” he told Variety earlier this month. “I don’t think there is anybody that Victoria is taking the place of that Matt would say, ‘Oh my gosh, my future wife just walked out the door.'”

